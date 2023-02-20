MATTOON — The Mattoon girls basketball team will be playing in its third straight sectional on Tuesday night when it travels to Centralia to play Highland at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A sectional semifinals.

This season, with a new coach in Troy Haacke and the star who led the last two runs, Mallory Ramage, having graduated, Mattoon advanced with a 56-54 win against Effingham on Friday night at the Mattoon Regional after losing to the Hearts twice during the regular season — one by five points and the other by four.

In Friday's game, Mattoon took an early lead and held on behind strong defense and the scoring of Lily Ghere and Emily Maple. They combined for 44 of Mattoon's 56 points, with Maple leading with 23 points and Ghere adding 21.

Mattoon led 15-10 after the first quarter, and though Effingham kept it close, the Green Wave maintained that lead, 43-38, heading into the fourth. Mattoon's lead ballooned to as large as nine in the fourth before a late Effingham run.

At sectionals, Mattoon (16-16) will face Highland — a 52-49 winner over Waterloo in its regional final.

CLASS 1A

Shiloh/Tri-County takes regional

For the fourth straight year in which a postseason was held, the Shiloh/Tri-County girls basketball team won a regional title, beating Arcola 47-39 at the Arcola Regional.

The Titans (25-6) advanced to play Neoga at 6 p.m. at the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional. Neoga won the regular season matchup between the teams 54-36 on Dec. 6.

Against Arcola, five different Titans players scored in the first quarter, led by 5 points each from Kaylin Williams and Josie Armstrong, to push Tri-County to a 17-10 lead.

Arcola cut the lead to five at half — Jacey Kessler and Kelsey Moore each had two 3s in the first half. But even though Tri-County made just 6-of-14 from the free-throw line in the second half, its defense clamped down on the Purple Riders, who made a total of four field goals in the second half.

Williams led Tri-County with 13 points. Kenzie Hales had 10, including 4 in the fourth quarter, and Armstrong had 9.

Kacie Sisk led Arcola (22-9) with 12 points, including 8 in the fourth, to keep the Riders in the game. Kessler had 11.

Neoga cruises to title

Following last year's third-place finish in Class 1A, Neoga appears poised for a a return trip after storming to the Neoga Regional title with a 60-36 win against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City.

The Indians (30-6) will face Shiloh/Tri-County in the Casey-Westfield sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neoga won the regular season matchup 54-36 on Dec. 6.

Neoga wasted no time against CHBC, jumping to a 37-14 lead at half. Brynn and Sydney Richards, and also Allison Sampson and Sydney Hakman, had 12 points.

BOYS

Mattoon falls to Eisenhower

MATTOON — Mattoon fell to Decatur Eisenhower 49-39 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Mattoon Regionals.

The Green Wave (7-25) were led by Christian Larson with 19 points.

Charleston (13-14), which defeated Mattoon 49-43 on Senior Night and beat the Green Wave three times this season, will play second-seeded Mount Zion at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Mattoon Regional semifinals following Eisenhower's matchup with Decatur MacArthur at 6 p.m. The Trojans are 0-2 against the Braves this season.