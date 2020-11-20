Mattoon's Mallory Ramage verbally commits to Division I Loyola University Chicago

"I haven't been able to go up there yet because we can't really do visits right now, but I really love the staff and I was up there when I was younger," Ramage said. "I did a virtual tour with the head coach and the assistant coaches, and I got to talk to a couple of girls from the team, too. I really like the girls on the team that I talked to and they will be seniors when I come on and they made me feel very welcome. It is a great basketball program."

Loyola's men's program advanced to the NCAA tournament Final Four in 2018 and Ramage watched her future program in action that year.

"I actually do remember watching those games from a while back. When I got my offer back in June, I thought it was really cool because I remember watching the guys play in the NCAA tournament," she said.

Ramage, the 2019-20 Herald & Review Girls Area Basketball Player of the Year, led the Green Wave in scoring with 21.5 points per game and was deadly from behind the 3-point line, making 55.9% of her attempts (57-of-102).