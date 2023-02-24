CASEY — The Neoga girls basketball team had an answer for everything in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional final.

That answer? Richards. Whether it was Sydney or Brynn Richards, they came up big when they had to for Neoga in a 44-38 win against Tuscola to give the Indians their second straight sectional title.

Sydney Richards had 19 points and Brynn Richards had 10 points. Neoga (32-3), which lost to Tuscola 49-43 during the regular season, advanced to play Christopher at 7 p.m. Monday at the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional. Last year, Neoga placed third at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.

"Our fans were outstanding and we were blessed to have them here," Sydney Richards said. "(Tuscola) played so tight against us on defense, whether it was a zone or man-to-man. They were a team that was taller than we are used to playing."

Neoga trailed 31-29 entering the fourth quarter, but scored the first two buckets of the fourth — one by Haylee Campbell and one by Allison Worman — to regain the lead. Then Sydney Richards and Campbell both hit a pair from the free throw line to extend the lead to 37-31 with 4:29 to play.

In the final 2:01, Sydney Richards had six points — four from the free-throw line. She scored a basket inside, then in the final minute of play, was fouled twice and hit a pair with 44 seconds left and another pair with 25.1 left to ice the game.

"We knew they were going to be a physical team and they were going to bring the physicality to us," Neoga coach Kimberly Romack said. "We had to finish shots, grab rebounds, take care of the ball and move the ball around against that pressure. On the defensive end, we had to play hard. Being here last year helped — having played in a big game atmosphere."

Tuscola coach Tim Kohlbecker could easily point to what went wrong for his team — free throws. The Warriors, which finished the season with a 32-2 record, made just 11-of-26 from the free-throw line. Neoga was 15-of-21 from the line.

"Teams that hit just over 40 percent of their free throws do not win sectional titles," Kohlbecker said. "Our performance at the stripe costs us the game. We had some other shots that did not drop. Their length bothered us some. Tonight they were the better team. We played hard, they were just better tonight."

Ella Boyer and Harley Woodard were both in double digits for the Warriors. Boyer, who finished with 13 points, drained three treys and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Woodard, who was out front most on the frantic full-court defense utilized by Tuscola, finished with 12 points. She had four field goals and four free throws.