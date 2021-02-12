The Tuscola girls basketball team defeated Shelbyville 50-36 on Thursday night. The Warriors were led by three players in double figures — senior Marissa Russo had 17 points, sophomore Ella Boyer had 12 points on four 3-pointers and senior Brynn Tabeling had 11. For Shelbyville, Trinity Wade had 13 points. Check out photos and videos below.
PHOTOS: Tuscola girls basketball defeats Shelbyville

