PHOTOS: Tuscola hosting Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the first high school game played this season

Check out photos from the Herald & Review's Clay Jackson. More to come.
Arthur Lovingston Hammond Atwood players warmup before the start of the varsity game against Tuscola. See more photos and videos at www.herald-review.com
Tuscola High School Principal Steve Fiscus sanitizes the gym before the start of the varsity game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. It was one of the many precautions being taken to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 and allow the high school basketball season to begin.
David Armstrong gets his temperature taken by Tuscola High School Principal Steve Fiscus before the start of Friday's junior varsity basketball game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. It was one of the many precautions being taken to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 and allow the high school basketball season to begin.
Twenty-five socially-distanced fans from each team were in the stands Friday in Tuscola for one of the first high school boys basketball games in the state of Illinois between the home team and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Pictured is the junior varsity game.
