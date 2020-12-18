Sullivan basketball's Emily White announces her intentions to play at Millikin University

"We talked about Millikin over the summer and he knew that I really liked (Millikin women's basketball coach Olivia Lett) and he told me that when you have that strong bond with a coach, it would be good to go there," White said. "He knew that I was really thinking about Millikin and I think he would be really happy with my decision."

The Millikin program offered White an up-and-coming team as well as the ability to have family and friends continue to cheer her on.

"I am super excited to be finally committed to Millikin. Coach Lett is really building the program and I can just see great things happening there," White said. "Out of all my college options, I think that Coach Lett has the ability to develop me into the best basketball player that I can be.

"It is close to home and Sullivan has a really good crowd that follows us to games. I'm used to a big cheering section and I think I will still get some of my bigger supporters there. That's a big deal to me because I'm very close to my family."

White's recruiting was a challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting access to campus across the region.