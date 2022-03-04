Watch now: 3 takeaways from Neoga's third-place finish at state

NORMAL — In its second game on Thursday, Neoga got up early on Serena and didn't look back, winning 45-23 to finish in third-place in Class 1A.

The Indians took a 10-point lead, 16-6, over the Huskers at the end of the first quarter. At halftime, Neoga led 22-13.

Neoga's defense limited Serena to just two points in the third quarter and led 34-15 going into the fourth. The Huskers were not able to get close in the final moments.

Both Sydney Richards and Haylee Campbell finished with double-doubles for Neoga. Richards had a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds while Campbell at 11 points and 16 rebounds. Avert Fearday had nine points and six assists.

Fearday and Trista Moore are the team's only seniors on a young team that could continue to be dangerous for seasons to come.

"Two teams in Class 1A get to come out of here with a win. We were in that position. This team has put in its time and it is a fantastic way to go out as seniors, to know you played until the last possible point," Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. "The leadership that (Avery Fearday and Trista Moore) give is the glue that keeps us together. When we are down, they are there to lift us back up and bring our spirits out."

Goals kept growing

Romack has been the Indians' head coach since the 2012-13 season and this year's team was her first regional title winner. The season goals started fairly simply — getting to the regional finals. Once that won was met and the winning continued, the goals quickly changed.

"We wanted to play in a regional championship and win. What is something we have done in the past but it wasn't something that (former coach Seth James) or I had done," Romack said. "I was his assistant for some of that and we always ran into the T-Towns of the world. It has been on our bucket list for a while."

The Indians went on to become the program's first sectional and super-sectional champions and made their first state trip.

"At the point we won the regional, we thought why not continue to keep winning and see how far this can go?" Romack said. "The regional was fun and we realized it can go beyond and they were focused. They had a never-give-up attitude."

The admiration goes both ways, as they players feel their accomplishment are just as much Romack's.

"Coach is our glue and she is our leader and we listen to her and respect her," Richards said. "Everything that we have done is because of her. We are really thankful to have her."

Community support

Neoga fans packed Redbird Arena on Thursday to take in every moment of their first trip to state.

"They are the best fans that we could possibly have and at school they support us through everything," Campbell said.

Former players, current students and community members made the postseason a special one for the Indians.

"The fan support has been phenomenal. Looking up there, it feels like our entire town is in the stands," Romack said. "We couldn't ask for better support. We have almost been overwhelmed with people reaching out to us and other local teams. It doesn't just stop at Neoga. Our entire area and conference, our former players has been phenomenal. We are not lost that we have some of the best fans out there."

