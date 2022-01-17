Watch now: 5 takeaways looking back at the showdown between No. 8 Lincoln and No. 6 Mattoon

LINCOLN — In the buildup to the fourth meeting between Mattoon and Lincoln's girls basketball team on Friday, Lincoln's head coach Taylor Rohrer had her team working on their defense against the toughest competition it could find — their own teammate, Kloe Froebe.

The Railsplitters were going to be challenged again by Class 3A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection and the Green Wave's all-time leading scorer Mallory Ramage. Who better to get a grasp on guarding an All-Stater than learning from Froebe, who was also an All-State selection last season as a freshman.

"We had the team going one-on-one with Kloe all week so that they were ready to go one-on-one with Mallory," said Rohrer, whose team evened its season series with Mattoon at 2-2 with a 65-54 win. "When you look at Mallory's shot chart, she is a great 3-point shooter, but she gets to the rim well, too. We had to stop her if she was getting the ball inside the 3-point line. That was something that we harped on and we practiced. I thought the kids did a phenomenal job."

Ramage was slowed to just two points in the first half, giving Lincoln a 34-24 lead at halftime and making Rohrer a very happy coach.

"They stepped up and did it and I was pretty pumped coming into the locker room," Rohrer said. "We had to reset that mindset because (Mallory) was going to get to the hole and we had to step up again."

Ramage found her groove in the third quarter, scoring 13 points and she ultimately finished with a team-high 22 points. Froebe won the head-to-head battle with a game-high 35 points, including going 10-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Ramage will be playing for Division I Loyola Chicago next season. Froebe's recruiting is picking up steam and already includes offers from Illinois, Purdue and Harvard.

"Mallory is a really great player. It is nice to see what hopefully my future will look like. (Playing against her) really helps me develop for the future," Froebe said. "I think we knew sooner or later that she was going to be able to turn it on. We expected it and we knew she would get her points. We knew that at the end of the day we had to get more."

Here are four more takeaways from Friday's game:

Froebe's support

In the 30-point loss to Mattoon (61-31 on Dec. 3), Froebe scored 28 of the Railers 31 total points. That scoring pressure wasn't on Froebe on Friday as Jenna Bowman and Reese McCuan joined her in double-figures with 10 points each. Becca Heitzig also put in seven points for the Railers.

"They are young kids but they have the green light because I believe every one of the kids on my team can hit a shot," Rohrer said. "The more that they score, the more they are going to have to come off of Kloe, which opens her up. Kloe hits a few and they will have to come back on her. I think that teams are starting to see that we have a full team. That's exciting for the kids to build that confidence."

Froebe was eager to get that 30-point loss off of her mind and get some revenge.

"They had a huge student section and I think we were nervous (in the last game). We showed up tonight," Froebe said. "A lot of us are freshmen and sophomores and this is the first time playing in front of all of these people. It was a big change and I think it motivated us to work harder and really come back and get the win tonight."

Apollo Conference race

Mattoon bounced back on Saturday with a 61-51 win over St. Joseph-Ogden to improve to 19-2, 7-1 Apollo.

Lincoln (17-2, 5-1 Apollo) also played on Saturday and took its winning streak to 11 games with a non-conference win over Galesburg, 47-41.

Mattoon sits on top of the Apollo Conference standings with the higher winning percentage currently; Lincoln has to make up some games due to COVID cancellations over the past two weeks.

"It was a big win tonight to put us up there with Mattoon but we have a couple more tough games to go," Rohrer said. "Taylorville (7-6, 3-3 Apollo) is a good team. Mahomet Seymour (14-4, 3-3 Apollo) is a good team and we haven't seen them yet after having to postpone our game due to COVID. We still have a little bit of journey left but today was really exciting and we will focus on that tonight. Tomorrow we will get back to work."

Friday night lights

The rare Friday night game for the Lincoln girls team saw a few firsts for the squad. The group got to experience a "lights out" introduction with cheerleaders brandishing glow sticks as the starting lineup was called and the Railers' marching band provided motivation from the stands.

"We had a huge student section and I want to thank Railers nation for coming out tonight and supporting us," Froebe said. "I was talking with coach about how it is Friday and we don't have school tomorrow. It's awesome to have a post-game going out to eat with the student section and really enjoying the win."

After a 9-9 season last year, the 17-2 start is the best since Lincoln advanced to the state tournament in the 1998-99 season.

"Our boys have always been a storied program and it is exciting for the girls to play on Friday night and feel that same kind of recognition and that energy that the Lincoln community brings," Rohrer said. "I think the girls really appreciated it and they were really pumped. It was something that they wanted for a long time and I'm excited that they were able to feel what our boys feel every Friday night."

Is a fifth meeting likely?

The Green Wave and the Railers split their four games this season 2-2 and split their Apollo Conference games 1-1. Is a fifth matchup between the teams likely in the playoffs?

Both teams are in Class 3A but play in different sectionals. Mattoon is in the Troy Triad Sectional and will have Charleston and Effingham among its regional level competition. Lincoln will be the host of its own sectional and at the regional level could face Mahomet-Seymour.

If both teams become sectional champions, they would meet for a fifth time at the Highland Super-sectional, with a trip to the 3A state tournament on the line.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

