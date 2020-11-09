Watch now: Bloomington's Landon Moore transfers to Indiana high school; brother Griffin recovers from COVID

And while the Illinois High School Association has said it will go forward with the season, many school districts throughout the state have announced they will abide by the wishes of Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Landon Moore was a Pantagraph All-Area selection and a first team all-Big 12 Conference choice last season after averaging 18.0 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Raiders. He hit 61 3-pointers.

“Whatever we decided to do as a family was not an easy decision,” Tim Moore said. “We want to do what we can do to give him the opportunity to play. That’s a thing any family would do.”

Bloomington has not announced its intentions for basketball season.

“I don’t see us having a season in Illinois for the foreseeable future,” said the elder Moore, who also serves as secretary of the IHSA Board of Directors. “I don’t anticipate very many schools playing basketball at the start of next week (practice begins Monday for schools participating).