Watch now: Charleston basketball's Shae Littleford signs letter of intent to play at Division I University of Tennessee-Martin

"In March we had to stop and then we started up again in June and we played all of July, so I was still able to have an AAU season and I was really happy about that because I love my team and I love my coaches," she said. "That was the longest break I've had for basketball for sure and usually I go from school ball straight to AAU and then back to school ball. It was kind of nice to have that break, but I was itching to get back on the court.

"We play some really super high competition in AAU that you wouldn't really see in high school basketball, so it is really important to play people that are better than you and play people that you could see potentially at the next level."

After winning back-to-back regional titles in Littleford's freshman and sophomore seasons, the Trojans struggled last season with a 9-18 record and 3-9 in the Apollo Conference.