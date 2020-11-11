Watch now: Charleston basketball's Shae Littleford signs letter of intent to play at Division I University of Tennessee-Martin

CHARLESTON — It has been a long road for Shae Littleford, literally.
Littleford, a Charleston High School senior, signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play for the University of Tennessee at Martin next year.
Littleford has been traveling to Indiana several times a week for practices for years, and has also played there for her AAU team, Indiana Elite Platinum, requiring long hours and many miles of driving to get to today.
"I've been going to Indiana since fourth grade and I spent two days a week going there and coming home for late nights, so it has all been worth it and I'm really excited," Littleford said. "It has been quite the journey. I visited UT-Martin in July after my sophomore year and then committed in October of my junior year, and so this day has been long awaited and I'm very excited to be here today."
GO SKYHAWKS💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/ssPJvHK9lP— Shae Littleford (@shaelittleford) October 15, 2019
Littleford, the Herald & Review's 2019 Area Player of the Year, will join the Skyhawks, who won the 2019-20 Ohio Valley Conference title and are picked to win it again this season.
"I absolutely love their coaching staff," Littleford said. "I met (head coach Kevin McMillan) in July and right away I knew that was my coach and I knew what that was my school and it was the program I wanted to go to. They are always at the top of the OVC and it was really important to me so I'm really excited.
"I don't know if I will start right away but I want to come off the bench and I want to make an impact right away and that was another reason why I chose you UT-Martin."
In Littleford's three seasons at Charleston, she has averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals. Trojans head coach Jeff Miller said he's certain that Littleford's work ethic will lead to great success at UT-Martin.
Your @UTMartinWBB squad has been picked to repeat as OVC champions in the annual Coaches/SID's Preseason Women's Basketball Poll. pic.twitter.com/bkYhFlCObx— UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) November 6, 2020
"UT-Martin is a really good fit for her. I saw them play a couple times last year and I think she is going to fit in real well," Miller said. "I think that their program is hard-nosed and she fits into that kind of style. They are in your face and they're going to guard you.
"I'm so proud of her. She has just been an outstanding athlete. She's a great athlete but a better person, and she has been working for this throughout her career. She really is a gym rat and that's what she lives for. When she's not at (Charleston High School's) Baker Gym she's probably working on her game somewhere else."
Littleford's AAU team took a break in the spring and early summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was the longest break away from basketball she had taken in years.
"In March we had to stop and then we started up again in June and we played all of July, so I was still able to have an AAU season and I was really happy about that because I love my team and I love my coaches," she said. "That was the longest break I've had for basketball for sure and usually I go from school ball straight to AAU and then back to school ball. It was kind of nice to have that break, but I was itching to get back on the court.
"We play some really super high competition in AAU that you wouldn't really see in high school basketball, so it is really important to play people that are better than you and play people that you could see potentially at the next level."
After winning back-to-back regional titles in Littleford's freshman and sophomore seasons, the Trojans struggled last season with a 9-18 record and 3-9 in the Apollo Conference.
“I really, really hope we get to play and I think we have a really strong team this year and I'm really excited to get back on the court with them. We have a lot of seniors returning, which is so awesome, and I'm not sure we will get to play but I have hopes that we do,” Littleford said. “I think really we're just trying to bounce back from last year with injury and a young team from last year and I think we're just trying to get back to where Charleston basketball is supposed to be.”
🅽🅴🆇🆃 🆂🆃🅾🅿 📍🅼🅰🆁🆃🅸🅽 🆃🅽 #FlyWithUs #UTMWBB pic.twitter.com/vGSsgcfb0N— UTMartinWBB (@UTMartinWBB) November 11, 2020
