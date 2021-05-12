Watch now: Charleston's Jeff Miller is H&R Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Q: How did this year's team standout versus other teams?

Miller: "This was arguably the best rebounding team I ever coached. We had Alycia Triplett have a double-double and Kat Blase came right in under 10 rebounds a game. For a team that likes to run it is really handy to get those outlets."

Q: For a while it looked like the basketball season might be lost to COVID-related cancellation.

Miller: "At first, I was thinking crap, we aren't playing for anything other than the conference title. That was the motivation to go in and win the conference and give it our best shot to win that. Something is better than nothing. We went from zero to 100 miles-per-hour and we knew what we were going to do and we weren't going to change our philosophy at all. We are going to come out at you and pressure you full court and speed you up in the half court. The girls did an awesome job with that this year."

Q: Was there a standout moment for you this season?