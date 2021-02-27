Watch now: Charleston's Shae Littleford hits buzzer beater to beat Mattoon

"Seeing the block, I was really excited. Alycia makes big plays and that is what she did. She stepped up and made a big play and was able to find me," Littleford said. "I was able to look at the clock really quickly and see how much time I had. It was not a great glance but I saw it and knew there were about two seconds so I had to go."

With Mattoon in the bonus, Triplett was avoiding the foul at all costs on her block of Ramage.

"It was crazy because the refs were calling a lot of fouls and when I went up I thought 'Don't foul, don't foul,'" she said. "When they didn't call the foul (I was surprised) because I thought I fouled. It was crazy and I thought 'We've got to go.'"

Charleston's senior forward Kat Blase fouled out of the game with 4:42 left, taking away one of the Trojan's key defensive weapons under the basket.

"To finish the game with arguably our MVP Kat Blase out with five fouls on the bench and have Alycia make that big block down there was amazing," Miller said. "Shae had the presence to get that shot up when she did because she could have easily taken one more dribble and the clock would have run out."

Mattoon was led by Ramage with 27 points and Delainey Bryant had 13 points.