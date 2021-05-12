Watch now: Charleston's Shae Littleford is H&R Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year

The undefeated season saw Charleston go 13-0 in Apollo Conference play to win the conference title. It was a remarkable improvement from last season that saw the young Trojans finish 8-19 after Littleford missed time with a knee injury.

“I personally knew we were going to go undefeated and I knew we were going to win the Apollo. I love to set goals for myself and for my team,” Littleford said. “After playing some summer ball, I knew our capabilities and that we had a great group of girls. We all were really close and I knew we could get there.”

Littleford also wanted to have a perfect season for head coach Jeff Miller, the H&R’s pick for Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, who had announced his retirement after 14 years leading the Trojans.

“He's a great coach and he's one of the reasons I am the player I am today. He held me accountable. It wasn't 'Oh Shae, you are good, you don't have to worry about this.’ It was 'Shae, it starts with you. No one will follow unless you do it first,'” Littleford said. “That helped me become a better player and a better person. I'm really grateful to have him as a coach.

“We had unfinished business last year and it was not the season we wanted, so this year was really important to finish out really strong and we were able to do that.”