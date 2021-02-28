 Skip to main content
Watch now: Check out photos and interviews from the Tri-County girls basketball team's' win against Tuscola
Taylor Barry scored 14 of her 31 points in the first quarter to lead the Tri-County girls basketball team to a big lead on its way to a 56-46 win against Tuscola on Saturday.

Tri-County led 31-9 after the first quarter, with Barry knocking down four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. Also for Tri-County, Melia Eskew and Kaylin Williams each had 9 points.

Tuscola, which cut the 22-point deficit to 10 by the game's end, was led by Hope Dietrich with 15 points. Brynn Tabeling and Marissa Russo each had 10.

For a look at full scoring stats for both teams, scroll to the bottom of the photos.

PHOTOS: Tri-County defeats Tuscola behind 31 points from Taylor Barry

