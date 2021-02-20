Watch now: Emily White leads deep Sullivan girls team focused on CIC championship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walton returns to the team after not playing last season and her 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game have been felt.

"I wasn't for sure what the team would be like at the beginning. We had Zoe back for her senior year and she has been an incredible help," White said. "She has been a breath of fresh air and her defense has been phenomenal. We key off of her defense and having our veteran seniors play hard. It is honestly pretty exciting how well we are meshing right now."

The one non-senior starting is sophomore Alaina Moore who earned her way onto the starting five through tough, gritty play.

"She is this young girl who's playing with these veteran seniors and she does her role very well. She scores it when she has to and she had a couple 3-pointers (against Clinton)," McCain said. "She knows she has to get in there and rebound and play solid defense for us. She is figuring things out and I'm very proud of how hard she plays. She plays non-stop and gives us 100% always hustling after loose balls."

At 5-7, Moore is the shortest starting player on the court for Sullivan but has been averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.