Watch now: Family stays strong in support of 5-year-old Shoni Anderson's battle with cancer

"I was coaching junior high basketball when I was pregnant with Shoni and so I took a day off and had her and I was back in the gym two days later with her along with me," Becky said. "She has literally grown up in the gym and so it has been hard for her to be left behind this season."

Shoni had been suffering from leg pain that would come and go in the summer 2019 but it intensified over time.

"With Shoni, we assumed the pain she was having was growing pains and we dismissed it for a while. In 2020, it kept getting worse and the pain more frequent," Becky said. "It had moved from her leg to her arm and wrist."

A trip to the emergency room following a particular painful episode brought the diagnosis of leukemia and an answer for Becky about what had brought so much suffering for many months.