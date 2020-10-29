Watch now: IHSA will defy Pritzker, move forward with high school basketball

"We've scrimmaged and at the end of 10 minutes it changes how we play the game a little bit, but the girls said we would play in anything in order to play," she said. "They're so excited to be able to play the mask is just a side note. We'll deal with it. It's harder for them to breathe and things like that. Coaching the game is a little different. The subs will be in and out a lot more and being aware of watching the kids and how they're doing with their breathing and stuff."

The IHSA's statement said there were many factors in making their decision to go forward with the basketball season.

"Mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled. We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports, or covertly continuing to play locally. Students can be better protected in the high school setting, and the board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture.