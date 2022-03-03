Watch now: Neoga girls basketball falls to Brimfield in Class 1A state semifinal

NORMAL — Even with its all-state senior Ella Lune fouling out of the game with six minutes remaining, Brimfield proved to be too deep for the Neoga girls basketball team in Thursday's Class 1A state tournament semifinal at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Lune was still able to score a game-high 18 points as Brimfield won 60-44.

"We knew coming into today it was going to be a tall task for us. We were very excited to play here at Redbird Arena," Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. "We came out and I thought we were pretty strong in the opening half and we felt like we belonged out there. We had some turnovers and they were able to score in transition off of them. It was a big hole to come out ot."

The year's Neoga team was the first in program history to win a sectional title and make state. They are the second team in school history to make a state tournament after the volleyball team did it in 2000-01.

"For this group of girls, this means a lot to this entire program. We have heard from so many former players and we are playing this game for all of them, as well as our current players," Romack said. "We have so many little girls in the stands too. It is huge for our town and our program and our school. This is a dream come true."

Brimfield, located 20 miles northwest of Peoria, entered the game as the the winner of 12 games in a row while Neoga had won its last six.

As a fairly even first quarter was ending, Neoga's Sydney Richards got a block on Lune's last second shot, keeping Brimfield lead at 17-14.

Going into the halftime break, Brimfield led by 13-ponts, 39-26.

With Brimfield up 49-26, Lune picked up her fourth personal foul with 4:30 left in the third quarter and had to take a seat on the bench. It could have have been a turning point for Neoga, but the Indians were unable to shrink Brimfield's lead and trailed 53-34 at the end of three quarters.

Lune fouled out at 6:05 in the fourth with the score 57-34. Back-to-back 3s by Neoga's Fearday and Sydney Hakman had the Indians down 15 points, 57-42, with 3:32 remaining, but they would only score two points in the remaining minutes.

Fearday scored a team-high 15 points while Richards had 12. Haylee Campbell finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

"This team has been amazing. Everyone respects each other and we trust each other. It has not been too hard to be a senior leader because everyone is pretty amazing," Fearday said. "It is crazy to think that this is almost over, but I hope we can come out with the win. I'm going to miss playing with these girls and I'm excited to see what they do next year."

Fearday and Trista Moore are Neoga's only two seniors on a young team experiencing their first deep playoff run.

"It stinks that it is almost over but it couldn't have ended in a better way," Moore said. "We have dreamed of this moment since we were freshmen and we always wanted to make it here, then we did it."

Neoga (28-8) will face the loser between Serena and Galena in Thursday's other semifinal contest at 7 p.m. in the third-place game.

"Going into tonight, we have to cut down on our turnovers and give ourselves an opportunity to keep it a little bit closer and finish in the fourth quarter," Romack said.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

