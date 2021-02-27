Watch now: No. 10 Meridian boys stop a late comeback from Shelbyville to stay on top of the CIC

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meisenhelter and Kull traded baskets in the third quarter but a 3-pointer from Meridian's Riley Day and a bucket from Lucas Clapp had the Hawks up 45-38 after three quarters. In the fourth, the Rams couldn't trim down Meridian's lead as both teams scored nine points each in the final period.

"Graham is our go-to guy and he's one of those players that hates to lose and he's not going to let anyone one-up him," Houser said.

Meridian had fouls to give as the clock entered the final minute and strategic fouling from the Hawks disrupted the Rams from building any type of offensive momentum.

"I knew we had fouls to give so we let them dribble around and then we would foul. I think it helped," Houser said. "I'm really impressed with the way (Shelbyville) was running their offense and they have some good shooters. I didn't think they could handle us on the inside and that's why we went on the inside quite a bit."

Along with Meisenhelter's 22, Hurelbrink finished with 15 points and Grant Meisenhelter added nine. As the he Hawks continue to find success this season, Hurelbrink can see that teams are bringing their best when they come to Macon.