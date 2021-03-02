Watch now: Undefeated Charleston depends on Alycia Triplett and Katarina Blase, the team's 'Twin Towers'

"Alycia's abilities are like none other and she is a great sophomore player. She's going to have an incredible career here and just to be able to have that confidence to step up and make that block, it was really big," Littleford said.

Triplett said she appreciates the role she and Blase play in keeping the Trojans offense moving in getting the ball to Littleford as quickly as possible.

"(Kat and I) get the boards and we run the floor a lot," Triplett said. "As soon as we get the board, we look out to the guards to throw it out so we can get a transition (basket). (Shae) is an amazing leader. She has talents like no other and she is just amazing. She is great with the ball and shooting and, really, just everything."

Another favorite target of Triplett's for a quick pass is Meister, who hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter against Mattoon.

"(Delaney) was the regional champ for 3s last year, so she is an amazing 3-point shooter," Triplett said. "Every time I'm in the post and I see her open, she is getting that 3."