With special IHSA meeting approaching, questions remain as contact days can resume in Tier 1 counties on Monday

"If I've learned anything this year, it is to not have thoughts on what could happen in these large meetings to decide things, whether it is by IDPH, IHSA, the Governor's Office, Illinois State Board of Education, or really anyone else," Zerrusen said.

Unlimited contact days for athletes competing in fall, spring and summer sports can also begin next Monday.

"Boys swimming and competitive dance — lower risk sports are able to compete in Tier 1 and we will be doing so," Zerrusen said. "Contact days do begin next Monday for any out-of-season sports, and we will be having them to the greatest extent allowed by IDPH. The coaches and I are still working on scheduling."

While St. Teresa does not participate in any low-risk winter sports, boys and girls basketball will begin their off-season contact days soon. While that itself is a positive step in returning to action, Bulldogs athletic director Todd Vohland does not see a way that the season will move forward under current rules.