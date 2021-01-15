Boys swimming, girls bowling to be returning as governor moves Region 2 to Tier 2 mitigations

BLOOMINGTON — It appears there will be a return of some high school sports soon in Central Illinois.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday certain regions of the state — including McLean, Livingston, Woodford and LaSalle counties in Region 2 — were moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Emergence Mitigations. That will allow low-risk sports such as boys swimming and girls bowling the opportunity to participate in conference and intra-region competition.

Dance and cheerleading also will be allowed to resume.

Additionally, updates from the Illinois Department of Public Health appear to allow medium-risk sports (soccer and volleyball) the chance to practice and high-risk sports (basketball, football and wrestling) to have no contact practices in Region 2.

"It's great news," said University High School athletic director Steve Evans. "Everyone always says there's going to be light at the end of the tunnel. Finally it's there and our fingers are crossed and we're able to get the kids back in the gym, on the field or in the pool. We're excited and I'm sure everyone else is, too."

Other regions moving to Tier 2 were Region 1 in the northwest part of the state and Region 5 in the southernmost part.