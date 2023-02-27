BLOOMINGTON — Charleston High School senior Alaynia Bryant has been wrestling ever since she got hooked on the sport while grappling with her sister, Maddie, 14 years ago at home.

"It's an individual sport, so I don't have to count on anyone else to put in an effort," Bryant said of the independence of wrestling. "You are focused on you and your talents."

Bryant grappled competitively as part of the Charleston Wrestling Club before joining the Trojans' roster in high school. A decade of wrestling has yielded many highlights for Bryant, such as qualifying for the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet during her freshman year.

Bryant recently achieved another first in her athletic career — qualifying for IHSA Girls State Wrestling. She entered the tournament on Friday in Bloomington alongside Charleston junior wrestler Mackensie Williams. Bryant ultimately placed sixth in the state in the 125-pound division on Saturday.

"It feels pretty good (placing sixth) because there was a lot of tough people there," Bryant said on Sunday of the field of competitors at Grossinger Motors Arena. She won her two matches on Friday before ultimately being outmatched in the semifinals on Saturday.

Bryant's achievement at this IHSA girls state individual wrestling tournament, now in its second year, also was a first for Charleston High School athletics. She became the first Trojan to place at this still new championship event.

"I know the second day didn't go as she wanted, but regardless, her accomplishment is tremendous and sets a precedent for those behind her to follow and strive to match," said Charleston coach Michael Stanley on Sunday.

Stanley said Williams will be able to use what she learned from Bryant this season to attempt to match her success next season and pass on these lessons to wrestler Morgan Smallhorn, currently a freshman, and the girls that follow after.

"Alaynia doesn't lead so much vocally but naturally through the wrestling culture that runs through her blood," Williams said, noting 2022 graduate Maddie Bryant's wrestling career. "With Mackensie getting to spend the weekend next to Alaynia, experiencing that culture, there's really no better way to pass on the torch. The future of girls wrestling in Charleston looks bright."

As Bryant begins to plan for school, work and possibly wrestling after graduating from high school, Williams is reflecting on how to use the lessons learned at the state tournament during her senior year.

Williams lost her two matches at the the tournament's outset but said she knows she wrestled with the "best of the best," including top ranked Valerie Hamilton from El Paso-Gridley, in the 145-pound division while also contending with an injury to her right shoulder.

"I know what to expect from the other girls now," Williams said. "Next year, I can hopefully go back and place."

The junior wrestler, who also competes in discus and shot put on the high school track and field team, said she is also glad to see the opportunities to wrestle against talented girls, instead of just boys, increase to the point that there is now an individual girls state tournament.

"It's really exciting. Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the Midwest," Williams said.