JOHNSTON CITY – Senior righthander Reese Ray put the clamps on Casey-Westfield’s offense Monday and the Goreville offense did the rest as the underdog Blackcats posted a 5-1 Super-Sectional win over the Warriors to advance to state.

It’s the first state appearance for Goreville (25-13) since 2019 and the sixth in school history. The Blackcats have won three state titles, along with second and third place finishes. Casey-Westfield ends its season at 36-3.

“I get emotional every time,” said 17-year Goreville head coach Shanna Green of her team’s state qualification. “We’ve been so fortunate. This is our sixth time now and you would think at this point that it’s just another game for us. But I guess you just have to experience it, because it never gets old.”

Warriors head coach Dalton McFarland said Goreville played a “phenomenal” game.

“That’s a great team. They just outplayed us a little bit today. Our girls came out and gave it everything they had. I’m not upset with them one bit.”

McFarland said Goreville was simply able to “square up” more balls Monday, which resulted in five runs on the scoreboard.

“Their pitcher (Ray) threw really well. She was working the outside part of the plate and our hitters are good hitters, but they could not barrel the ball up today. Give all the credit to them. Their defense made plays. Sometimes, good teams get beat by other good teams.”

Green said Casey-Westfield has a phenomenal team.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” she said. “We had the goal of one out at a time. We wanted to get that first hitter of the inning out every time. It usually helps a lot (in the preventing of runs) when that leadoff runner is not on base.”

Ray met that goal, retiring the leadoff hitter six of the seven innings she worked in the circle. The one time the Warriors got the leadoff batter on was in the bottom of the sixth when Allyson Truelove bunted for a single. She later scored on a groundout to Kyndall Webb at first base.

The first four innings of the game were filled with zeros.

The Warriors’ Paige Cutright was sailing along with a perfect game, while Ray had only allowed one baserunner on an infield error. In the top of the fifth, however, Goreville finally broke through against Cutright.

With one out, Emma Rogers struck out for what would have been the second out, but the pitch was wild and to the backstop, allowing Rogers to advance to first. Jayden Tripp popped out to first for the second out, but Addi Harris walked and Elisabeth Trainor followed with a double into left center, driving in Rogers for a 1-0 lead.

Cutright worked out of the jam by getting Ahnalynn Hays to fly out to left for the third out.

Ray retired the Warriors in order in the bottom of the fifth and Goreville’s offense went back to work in the top of the sixth.

Webb singled to left. Brea Suits bunted in front of the plate, but Webb had to hold up at first to make sure the ball didn’t get caught in the air. Cutright fielded the ball, whirled, and threw to second to force out Webb. Suits advanced to first on the play.

Abby Compton grounded out to second, but Suits was able to advance safely to second. With two outs, Ray helped her own cause by smacking a double into left center for a 2-0 lead. Rogers also doubled, driving in Ray to make it 3-0, and a wild pitch from Cutright allowed courtesy runner Kaleigh Harrison to score for a 4-0 advantage.

The Warriors put one run on the board in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-1 when Ava Gable’s groundout to first drove in Truelove, who had bunted for a single.

The Blackcats got that run back in the top of the seventh. With one out, Trainor delivered her second hit of the game – a single to left. She advanced to second on a single by Webb, and came around to score on a dropped pop fly by the Casey-Westfield shortstop to make it 5-1.

Ray closed out the victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, setting off a huge Blackcats celebration inside the pitcher’s circle.