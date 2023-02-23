MATTOON — The Charleston boys basketball team's season was ended at the Class 3A Mattoon Regional with a 70-47 loss to Mount Zion.

The Trojans, who had lost to Mount Zion twice during the regular season, fell behind 19-13 after the first quarter and trailed 39-19 at half. Charleston played better in the second half, cut couldn't make up any ground.

Mount Zion advanced to play Decatur MacArthur in Friday's regional final.

Charleston ended its season 13-15.

STATE WRESTLING

Bryant, Williams headed to state

BLOOMINGTON — Charleston's Alaynia Bryant and Mackensie Williams will compete beginning Friday at the IHSA Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Bryant, a senior with an 11-9 record, will face New Lenox Lincoln Way Central senior Ashley Villa (9-4) in the first round in the 125-pound weight class. Williams (11-22) will face Rochelle's Dempsey Atkinson (17-11) at 145 pounds.

At 130 pounds, Cumberland freshman Natalie Beaumont (13-12) will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Avery Schlickman (14-2).

Bryant was the top seed at the Peoria Sectional in her weight class and won all three of her matches by pin — she pinned her quarterfinals opponent in 12 seconds. Williams took fourth at sectionals and Beaumont third.

First-round matches at 9 a.m. Friday followed by quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Semifinals are at 9 a.m. Saturday with the championship matches beginning at 2 p.m.

BOYS REGIONALS

Arcola facing Tuscola in finals

TUSCOLA — Arcola will face rival Tuscola in the finals of the Class 1A Tuscola Regional final at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Arcola advanced to the finals with a 48-41 win against Okaw Valley.

At the Class 1A Toledo Cumberland Regional, Casey-Westfield will face Meridian for the title at 7 p.m. Friday. Casey beat Neoga 56-35 in the semifinals.