MATTOON — Top 10 finishes by Blake Homann and Gunner Barr led to a second-place finish for Charleston boys cross country team at the Broadway Bolt in Mattoon on Wednesday.

The Newton boys won the team portion, with Decatur's Joey McGinn taking first individually.

Homann was third, with his time of 4:48.8 just over two seconds behind the winner. Barr placed eighth with a time of 5:06.1. Other Charleston point scorers were: Noah Hardwick (19th overall), Hunter Grabiec (23rd) and Dylan Hawk (29th).

The Mattoon boys placed 12th overall. The Green Wave were led by Tristan Porter's 38th place finish. Also for Mattoon were: Beau Ferris (49th), Gavin Maugeri (50th), Korbin Cassady (61st) and Ethan Janes (64th).

On the girls side, Effingham was the overall winner led by individual winner Jessica Larsen, who finished in 19:18.9.

Mattoon placed fifth overall and Charleston sixth.

Individually, Brie Armstrong led Mattoon with a 14th-place finish in a time of 21:41.1. She was followed by teammate Oaklie Layton, who was 18th. Also for Mattoon, Alaina Hedges was 24th, Symphany Allen was 29th and Babette Mayer was 44th.

For Charleston, Amber Weiss was 22nd (22:07.1), and she was followed by Samantha Fehrenbacher (28th), Grace Edwards (34th), Chloe Cartright (35th) and Mya Madlem (45th).

Male and female runners from more than a dozen high schools competed invite, which was part of Mattoon's homecoming. The 2.96-mile course took them from downtown to Peterson Park, where they then went around most of the block and through much of the park before returning to the starting point.