Charleston boys golf wins Olney Triangular, girls golf beats Teutopolis

OLNEY — After two close losses, one by four and one by five, the Charleston boys golf team tasted victory Wednesday by winning a triangular at the Richland Country Club.
CHS coach Scott Dow thought the team could get under 160 eventually this season after losing to Mattoon 162-166. The Trojans didn't take long to achieve his goal, finishing with a 157, beating Olney by 15 strokes and Teutopolis by 33 shots.
Sophomore Jackson Becker led the way with a 2-over-par 37. Charleston had five of the top six golfers as Cade Landrus had a 39, Pierson Smith a 40, Logan Beals a 41 and Josh Will a 42 for the 2-2 squad.
Sullivan remains undefeated
DECATUR — Sullivan's goal is to go undefeated for a third straight season, but that streak nearly came to an end Wednesday at Hickory Point Golf Course.
The Redskins tied with Monticello with 164's and so it went to a fifth player tiebreaker. Del Diepholz shot a 43 for Sullivan at No. 5, which beat Monticello's Ian Westone by 12 strokes.
Drew Rogers and Logan Westjohn led all golfers with 40s for the Redskins. Matt Welch had a 41, Leyton Ellis 44 and Will Haegan finished with a 45.
Tri-County opens with a split
MARSHALL — Tri-County opened its golf season with a split at the Marshall Golf Club, beating beat Villa Grove 195-223, but losing to Marshall, which shot a 170.
Holden Kile led the Titans with a 40, while Devoin Smith had a 47.
Charleston girls top Teutopolis
CHARLESTON — Hannah Harpster tied for individual medalist honors with a 43 as Charleston topped Teutopolis 186-220 at the Charleston Country Club Wednesday.
Other scores for the Lady Trojans were Stacey Zerbst (45), Rileigh Babbs (47), Taryn Pearson (51) and Tesa Brown (55).
