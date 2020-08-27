Charleston boys golf wins Olney Triangular, girls golf beats Teutopolis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OLNEY — After two close losses, one by four and one by five, the Charleston boys golf team tasted victory Wednesday by winning a triangular at the Richland Country Club.

CHS coach Scott Dow thought the team could get under 160 eventually this season after losing to Mattoon 162-166. The Trojans didn't take long to achieve his goal, finishing with a 157, beating Olney by 15 strokes and Teutopolis by 33 shots.

Sophomore Jackson Becker led the way with a 2-over-par 37. Charleston had five of the top six golfers as Cade Landrus had a 39, Pierson Smith a 40, Logan Beals a 41 and Josh Will a 42 for the 2-2 squad.

Sullivan remains undefeated

DECATUR — Sullivan's goal is to go undefeated for a third straight season, but that streak nearly came to an end Wednesday at Hickory Point Golf Course.

The Redskins tied with Monticello with 164's and so it went to a fifth player tiebreaker. Del Diepholz shot a 43 for Sullivan at No. 5, which beat Monticello's Ian Westone by 12 strokes.

Drew Rogers and Logan Westjohn led all golfers with 40s for the Redskins. Matt Welch had a 41, Leyton Ellis 44 and Will Haegan finished with a 45.

Tri-County opens with a split