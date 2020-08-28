Charleston girls, Mattoon boys win in their first official cross country meets of the season

CHARLESTON — The Charleston girls and the Mattoon boys cross country teams won a triangular Thursday at the Eastern Illinois Panther Trail.
The Lady Trojans had 23 points, beating second-place Mattoon, who had 49, and Newton, who finished with 51. Charleston’s Megan Garrett beat the other 17 runners with a time of 19:57.69, while Mattoon’s Kylie Haacke was second with a time of 20:25.90. Grace Spoonhour and Ila Richter placed third and fourth for the Lady Trojans with times of 21:31.03 and 22:05.63, respectively.
On the boys side, Mattoon won with 24 points, followed by Newton with 38 and Charleston with 68 points. The Green Wave's Brock Davee was the overall winner, beating 20 other runners with a time of 16:40.87. Sam Ferrar was third (18:06.75) and Trent Hettinger fifth (18:22.83), while Charleston was led by Luca Carcasi with a time of 18:17.97, good for fourth place.
“The kids ran very well tonight for their first 3 mile race of the year,” said Mattoon coach Troy Haacke. “It gives us a great place to start and we will continue to work and get better.”
Sullivan golf wins behind Rogers
MOWEAQUA — Sullivan senior Drew Rogers fired a 4-under 32 at the Moweaqua Country Club and the Redskins won their match over Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (170), Meridian (182) and Shelbyville (194).
Other Sullivan scorers were Leyton Ellis (36), Logan Westjohn (38) and Matt Welch (39).
Arcola (4-1) was led by Aaron Seegmiller with a 40, while Alex Kuhns had a 42 and Kacee Moore and Kade Herschberger had 44s.
Shelbyville was led by Matt Grabb with a 45.
Charleston golf falls in tiebreaker
CHARLESTON — Pierson Smith was the individual medalist with a 38 in a dual meet Thursday at the Charleston Country Club, but the Trojans lost in a tiebreaker to Mount Zion. Both teams finished with a 167 and the tiebreaker was the No 5 player. The Braves player was one shot better, giving Mount Zion the win.
Charleston (2-3) also had a 42 by Jackson Becker, a 43 by Josh Will and a 44 by Logan Beals.
Charleston tennis falls
CHARLESTON — Hannah Larson was the only winner for Charleston’s tennis team as the No. 2 singles player beat Mount Zion's 6-3, 6-3.
“We were more competitive in several matches last night,” said Charleston tennis coach Eric Selstad. “Larson did a great job keeping the ball in play and handling the hard balls hit by her opponent."
Casey golf edged by T-Town
CASEY — Austin Rogers led Casey-Westfield with a 42, but the Warriors fell to Teutopolis 185-189 Thursday at the Casey-Country Club.
Hayden Orrell and Blake Ramsey finished with 47s, and Mason Roberts had a 53.
On the girls side Lucy Weinberger and Tori Yates led Casey with 61’s and Maya Redman had a 64. There were not enough individual players for a team score.
Casey tennis wins
CASEY – In singles play Casey-Westfield won three of the six matches and in doubles won two of the three Thursday to nip Robinson 5-4.
Emma Mason and Emily Sherwood won their individual singles matches with Mason beating Robinson’s Lisa Henry 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (12), and Sherwood beating Valerie Wright 6-4, 6-0. The two teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles, topping Emma Bogard and Yszjha Escanela 7-5, 6-2. The No. 1 double team of Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty won 6-4, 6-2 over Sarah Staller and Lucy List.
Harlin leads Okaw Valley golf
FARMER CITY — Miles Harlin led Okaw Valley with a 41 at Woodlawn Country Club as the Timberwolves beat Blue Ridge 174-199. Other scores for Okaw Valley were Troy Hall (43), Luke Vanderburg (44) and Tyson Montgomery (46).
Arcola/ALAH cross country wins
SULLIVAN — Layton Hall of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond beat 32 other runner with a time of 16:32. Logan Beckmier was second in 16:30. Lyle Adcock was fourth in 17:51, while Jace Green was sixth in 18:03.
The Knights won with 21 points, while Teutopolis was second with 59 and Sullivan third with an 80. Cerro Gordo and Bement finished fourth and fifth.
The Redskins were led by Chase McClure with a time of 18:07.
On the girls side Arthur also won, beating Teutopolis 22 to 33 as they had the No. 2 through No. 4 finishers. Charley Condill, Mackenzie Brown and Alisha Frederick had times of 22:33, 22:46 and 23:21, respectively.
Sullivan’s Izzy Hay was 11th with a time of 25:46.
T-Town beats Neoga baseball
NEOGA — After three innings Neoga led Teutopolis 7-5, thanks to a seven-run second inning. However, the Wooden Shoes plated four in the fourth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to win the National Trail Conference game 14-8 Thursday.
Neoga's Treyton Vaughn was 3-for-3, while Kaden Young, the leadoff batter was 2-for-4 with a double, and Issac Walk was 2-for-3 for the Indians, who fell to 2-1.
