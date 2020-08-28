Charleston girls, Mattoon boys win in their first official cross country meets of the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston girls and the Mattoon boys cross country teams won a triangular Thursday at the Eastern Illinois Panther Trail.

The Lady Trojans had 23 points, beating second-place Mattoon, who had 49, and Newton, who finished with 51. Charleston’s Megan Garrett beat the other 17 runners with a time of 19:57.69, while Mattoon’s Kylie Haacke was second with a time of 20:25.90. Grace Spoonhour and Ila Richter placed third and fourth for the Lady Trojans with times of 21:31.03 and 22:05.63, respectively.

On the boys side, Mattoon won with 24 points, followed by Newton with 38 and Charleston with 68 points. The Green Wave's Brock Davee was the overall winner, beating 20 other runners with a time of 16:40.87. Sam Ferrar was third (18:06.75) and Trent Hettinger fifth (18:22.83), while Charleston was led by Luca Carcasi with a time of 18:17.97, good for fourth place.

“The kids ran very well tonight for their first 3 mile race of the year,” said Mattoon coach Troy Haacke. “It gives us a great place to start and we will continue to work and get better.”

