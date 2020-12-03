Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lyle Dorjahn is the Decatur Herald & Review Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year

When cross country coach Derek Eaton resigned before the 2019 season, Dorjahn took over and guided the program to its first regional title.

"There were some parents who thought it would be a good fit because I was going to the meets anyway, and with (Beckmier) being a freshman it kind of made sense," Dorjahn said. "As fate would have it, Logan had some great classmates that came along and really it was just putting together workouts and getting those guys a little better. It really has just fallen together at the right place at the right time."

The team of Hall, Beckmier, Jacob and Lyle Adcock and Jace Green came together and improved, even when the season and the possibility of a playoffs was up in the air.

"One thing I tried to do was be open and honest with them and treat them like adults, and in late August I was really worried that we weren't going to have a season," Dorjahn said. "I told him we're going to keep working but it looks pretty dicey.

"I told the guys, believe it or not, there was a time when we didn't have state football playoffs and we picked our state champions with an unofficial poll. So how you do at these meets is important. Let's just call it 'building the resume,' and these invitationals are going to mean a lot next year."