Cross country runners look for closure to season at unsanctioned XC Championships, presented by ShaZam

“I really don't feel comfortable at this point because (COVID-19) cases have been going up a whole lot, and even before cases started to go up the IHSA said they were not going to go with state," Talbert said. "And now cases are up even more and I don't really want to put myself or my family or anyone else I come into contact with at risk for that.

“I'm fine with other people going out and it is important to get those big races in. At this point, I'm OK with finishing my season this way and not having to do ShaZam.”

Monticello runner Jackson Grambart was a member of the Sages 1A state championship team last season and finished fourth at Saturday’s sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course. The junior hopes the ShaZam meet will bring closure to the season that didn’t let the team defend its title.