Cross country runners look for closure to season at unsanctioned XC Championships, presented by ShaZam

For the athletes who took part in the IHSA’s fall sports of golf, tennis, swimming and diving, and cross country, their season was missing closure. It ended at the sectional level with no final IHSA state meet to put a cap on a season filled with countless changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But some cross country runners will get an opportunity to compete in an unsanctioned "state" cross country meet next Friday (Division 1), Saturday (Division 2) and Sunday (Division 3). The meet, called the 2020 XC Championships, will be put on by a Peoria-based ShaZam Racing, and Athletic.net, a website that collects track and field and cross country results. The race will be at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, a 10-minute drive from the typical state meet location at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
“If we have the capacity and the appetite to provide a state championship type event, then we have an obligation to do so,” Adam White of Shazam Racing and RC Outfitters told the Peoria Journal-Star in September. “We want to create an event that offers closure.”
The meet includes COVID-19 safety regulations and guidelines. In each of the three divisions, the top four teams — club teams, not high schools — receive trophies and the top 25 individuals receive medals.
Runners applied to compete and those accepted were separated into divisions based on their IHSA classification. Though the teams are all made up of high school teammates, they're not affiliated with the schools and high school coaches can't lead the teams.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Class 1A regional and sectional champion Layton Hall will be competing on the 4 City Striders club with several of his Knights teammates.
“I think it is a good program and (the race promoters) think it is in the best interest of the runners and someone decided to take charge and help everyone out," Hall said. "It sucks that we don't have a true state meet and we just have to work with what you’ve got.
"It will be fairly equivalent to the state meet but it is a little bit different. I'm going to give it everything I've got. I'm just grateful that people came together and put that on.”
With the Knights coming off their first sectional title in program history, getting the chance to have a state experience was important for the team, according to ALAH coach Lyle Dorjahn.
“Granted we aren't going to be at Detweiller on November 7th but they have been very vocal about (running in the ShaZam event) and in lieu of an IHSA-sponsored event," he said. "It will bring some finality to the state season, but nothing replaces Detweiller and that is a historic venue."
Other local clubs competing include Sole Sisters TC (Shelbyville girls), The Kids (Effingham St. Anthony boys), Pacers (Monticello boys) and Distance Divas (Mount Zion girls). Individually, Clinton senior and Central Illinois Conference champion Ethan Black, Tuscola’s Josiah Hortin and Taylorville's Chris Cherry will also be running.
Congrats to Josiah for being given the opportunity to run at @ShaZam_Racing on Saturday!! A nice way to top off your freshman year!!— Tuscola XC (@TuscolaXC) November 2, 2020
The Mount Zion girls would have qualified for their third consecutive trip to state in a regular season. The team is planning on making the ShaZam meet as state-like as previous years.
“We have one parent that is heading it up and they have all talked about eating at (Avanti's Italian Restaurant in Peoria) and doing the things that you kind of make standard when you go to state,” Mount Zion coach Kelly Fox said. “They are going to do that and they've asked me about going to another meet in Terre Haute, Ind. (the XC Town USA Meet of Champions on the campus of Indiana State University) in November. These girls just enjoy running. They enjoy each other's company and really they are their own little family."
Not every runner is eager to take up the opportunity to run at the ShaZam meet. Monticello senior Grace Talbert finished fourth at the 1A St. Teresa Sectional and although her teammates will be running on the Sages XC Club, she will sit it out.
“I really don't feel comfortable at this point because (COVID-19) cases have been going up a whole lot, and even before cases started to go up the IHSA said they were not going to go with state," Talbert said. "And now cases are up even more and I don't really want to put myself or my family or anyone else I come into contact with at risk for that.
“I'm fine with other people going out and it is important to get those big races in. At this point, I'm OK with finishing my season this way and not having to do ShaZam.”
Monticello runner Jackson Grambart was a member of the Sages 1A state championship team last season and finished fourth at Saturday’s sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course. The junior hopes the ShaZam meet will bring closure to the season that didn’t let the team defend its title.
“I'm really happy with how the team did (a third-place finish at sectionals) and a lot of people stepped up and so I'm super happy with how we did," he said. “Whenever they announced (the XC Championships), I was so happy to do it. I'm so happy that they offered it to us because I was so bummed that we couldn't have a state."
