Flaten: ALAH's Layton Hall verbally commits to Indiana State, finishes 5th at XC Championships

Member of ALAH’s boys team ran as the 4 City Striders and Hall was surprised to find the team finished second place overall in Division 1 (Class 1A), behind the Elgin Holy Cow Athletics made up of runners from Harvest Christian Academy.

“I really didn't have a goal in mind for the team," Hall said. "I was just really focusing on myself and if we did good as a team, it would just happen as it did. It's a little disappointing getting second but it's the first time we've ever been to state and we pulled out a second-place finish. I think that's pretty impressive.”

The meet was run in four flights in reverse order from a typical meet with the top runners running last. 4 City Striders runner Jace Green won the second flight with a time of 17:13 and Logan Beckmier ran a 17:04 in the third flight.

“I told Jace Green’s folks after the meet that if Jace doesn't win that second flight and didn't run his tail off then they wouldn't have gotten the trophy today. He really set the tone,” ALAH boys and girls cross country coach Lyle Dorjahn said.

As a high school coach, Dorjahn could not participate in applying to the XC Championships but attended the meet to cheer his team on.