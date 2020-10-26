Flaten: Shelbyville boys and girls cross country teams win regional championships

SHELBYVILLE — At this point in the season, there is no way Shelbyville cross country coach Chris Mosley can doubt his boys team.
After winning the Central Illinois Conference championship last weekend, the boys upped the ante at the Class 1A Carlinville Regional on Saturday and had six runners set season-best times to win the team championship.
“For the boys, they were sort of the underdogs at conference and they won that and based on the (regional) projections we were kind of the underdogs and they came out and handled their business (on Saturday). It was a lot of fun,” Mosley said.
Along with a repeat regional championship for the Rams on the girls side, both teams won titles simultaneously for the first time since the 2001 season.
Rams junior Lucus Stokes was the boys' top finisher at 16:22, good for fourth place, and sophomore Calvin Miller was sixth (16:46). No. 3 runner Ty Zerrusen set a personal record at the CIC meet and improved his time by 10 seconds to regionals (16:52).
The regional was split into three different flights divided between No. 1 and 2 runners, No. 3 and 4, and runners No. 5, 6 and 7 to accommodate social distancing.
“I thought we had a chance going into it and I think with three different races Lucus Stokes ran just about as far cheering on his teammates than he did in his own race,” Mosley said. “It was exciting and they had a lot of fun and it was neat to see them fired up for it and see them all come through like that.”
Good days work. #Commit pic.twitter.com/m8K0JzkfjX— Shelbyville Track (@ShelbyvilleILTF) October 24, 2020
The girls regional title was the fourth in program history and the first back-to-back championships.
“(For the girls), I would say we had a good day, I wouldn't say it was our best day. They also handled their business. (Gabrielle Spain) won the girls race and she looked good doing it and then she went up to the the swimming sectional in the afternoon,” Mosley said. “She literally crossed the finish line and and she went and got in the car and went to Champaign and so she went to swim up there. It was incredible in that regard and from a training perspective the fact that she is doubling up and running and swimming at the same time is a huge advantage for us."
Spain, a junior, won with a time of 18:38 and sophomore Ellie Nohren was fifth (19:52). Rams junior Brook Schutt was sixth and Caroline White was 10th (20:21). The team will head to Hickory Point Golf Club next Saturday at the St. Teresa Sectional.
"With the ladies side, the top three teams in the sectional are probably among the top six teams in the state with Monticello, Tolono and Marshall. We are hoping to be as close to the top three as we can," Mosley said. "On the boys side, I'm not going to rule anything out with these guys and the way they are coming on right now. On paper were probably the seventh or eighth best team right now but all these guys do is overachieve so we'll see what they can do next week."
Wave's Davee third
Mattoon junior Brock Davee finished third with a time of 15:48 to propel the Green Wave team to a fourth-place finish. at the Class 2A Taylorville Regional on Saturday. Theyll run at the Olney Richland County Sectional on Saturday. Davee's teammate Trent Hettinger (16:40) finished ninth. Effingham sophomore Andrew Donaldson (16:43) qualified for the sectional as an individual with an 11th place finish.
On the girls side of the 2A Taylorville Regional, the Charleston, Taylorville and Mattoon teams advanced to sectionals with a second, fourth and fifth place finish, respectively. Mattoon’s Kylie Haacke was the highest local finish at third (19:24), followed by Charleston’s Megan Garrett in fourth place (19:35).
