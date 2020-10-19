Flaten: Shelbyville sweeps Central Illinois Conference cross country meets

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville coach Chris Mosley was shocked by the boys cross country team results at the Central Illinois Conference meet on Thursday — but in all the right ways.
The boys and girls teams swept the CIC Meet for the second time in school history and the first time since 2016. While the girls dominated their half by having four racers finish in the top 5, the Rams boys were short-handed and needed everyone to step up.
"The fun part on the boys was that we are missing our No. 2 runner, and so the guy who ended up finishing No. 2, Ty Zerrusen, was really the story of the meet for me," Mosley said. "He finished 35th at last year's CIC meet and he finished fifth this year. He went through the two-mile mark at eighth place and I thought that if he finish eighth, I would be really excited. Then he caught three more guys and finished fifth overall.
"When he came out of the woods (at the finish line), it was incredible. He ran his career best by 1:16 and I really have never been that shocked by a race result ever."
Lucus Stokes ran a 16:47 to lead Shelbyville, followed by Zerrusen's 17:03 and Calvin Miller at 17:04 rounded out the Rams' top three runners.
"Lucus met with them before the meet and had a little pow wow and he really got (the team) fired up and I can't really say enough about what he did," Mosley said. "They wanted it and they wanted it really bad and looking at the results afterwards, I knew most of the other runners ran some of the best times of the season and St. Teresa boys had a great day and for us to come away with it with us missing one of our boys, it was shocking to me."
Clinton's Ethan Black posted the fastest time at 16:06 and was followed by St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan in second at 16:22. Tuscola's Josiah Hortin was third with a time of 16:39. St. Teresa finished second in the team competition, followed by Tuscola and Clinton.
Shelbyville next races at the Class 1A Carlinville Regional on Saturday and Mosley hopes for a repeat performance from Zerrusen.
"Ty has been running great all season and I think it was that he knew going into it we really needed him and as a junior, I've had some great conversations with him over the past few weeks and he is really showing he's committed and really wanted to do something special," Mosley said. "It was great to see something quick for him. I said afterwards, 'Let's bottle that up and do that again,' because it was special for us."
Spain dominates girls race
Shelbyville junior Gabrielle Spain got out fast and quickly established a big lead at the CIC meet on Thursday, ultimately winning by nearly two minutes with a time of 17:44.
That was a personal best time for Spain and also a school record.
"That includes her freshman year at state when she was an All-Stater and it was the fastest finish ever that a Shelbyville girl has ever run on this course (at General Dacey Trail)," Mosley said. "It was a pretty great day for her."
Rams runners Brook Schutt (19:42), Caroline White (19:53) and Emma Congenie (19:58) finished second, third and fifth, respectively, and all posted personal bests.
"We won the girls race last year and so we kind of knew coming in that we really just had to handle our business and we would be OK," Mosley said. "They certainly did that with five of our top six runners having personal best times. It really ended up being a special day."
Clinton's Makayla Koeppel finished fourth (19:54) and Tuscola's Laney Cummings was sixth (19:59). In the team competition, Clinton finished second ahead of Tuscola and St. Teresa.
GIRLS TENNIS
Maroa doubles take 2nd, 3rd
Maroa-Forsyth doubles team Rabya Hasnain and Madison Wang advanced to the 1A Champaign Central Sectional finals on Saturday and finished second overall after falling to Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley from Champaign St. Thomas More in the championship match, 6-4, 6-1.
Trojans doubles team Serena Tuan and Mavis Wang finished third after defeating Claudia Larrison and Mariclare O'Gorman from Champaign Central in the third-place match. Tuan and Wang lost to Horn and Kelley in the semifinals.
Both Maroa-Forsyth doubles teams would have advanced to the state tournament in a normal year. , but no state tournament will be held because of COVID-19.
In the team competition, the Trojans finished second with 19 points, nine points behind St. Thomas More's 28.
Mount Zion finished fourth in the team competition with 12 points. Braves players all won their first-round matches and sophomore singles players Allison and Audrey Bradford advanced to the third round.
Cross country postseason begins Saturday
The Class 1A and 2A cross country postseason begins Saturday with meets held across Central Illinois, including at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
Racing begins at 10 a.m. at the St. Teresa Regional at Hickory Point and features runners from Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bement, Okaw Valley, Cerro Gordo, St. Teresa, Monticello, Central A&M and Tuscola. ALAH runner Layton Hall, St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan and Tuscola's Josiah Hortin will be in contention for the boys title. Monticello's Mabry Bruhn, the No. 1-ranked Class 1A runner according to MileSplit Illinois, is a favorite on the girls side.
Clinton will be running at the Class 1A Stanford Olympia Regional, while Shelbyville and Pana are at the Carlinville Regional. Effingham St. Anthony, Sullivan and Teutopolis will compete at the Chrisman Regional. In Class 2A, Maroa-Forsyth and Mount Zion will be running at the Jacksonville Regional while Charleston, Taylorville, Effingham are competing at the Taylorville Regional.
The first five placing teams and the first five runners who are not members of the advancing teams from each regional will advance to sectional competition.
Sectionals follow the next weekend on Saturday, Oct. 31.
