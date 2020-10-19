Flaten: Shelbyville sweeps Central Illinois Conference cross country meets

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville coach Chris Mosley was shocked by the boys cross country team results at the Central Illinois Conference meet on Thursday — but in all the right ways.

The boys and girls teams swept the CIC Meet for the second time in school history and the first time since 2016. While the girls dominated their half by having four racers finish in the top 5, the Rams boys were short-handed and needed everyone to step up.

"The fun part on the boys was that we are missing our No. 2 runner, and so the guy who ended up finishing No. 2, Ty Zerrusen, was really the story of the meet for me," Mosley said. "He finished 35th at last year's CIC meet and he finished fifth this year. He went through the two-mile mark at eighth place and I thought that if he finish eighth, I would be really excited. Then he caught three more guys and finished fifth overall.

"When he came out of the woods (at the finish line), it was incredible. He ran his career best by 1:16 and I really have never been that shocked by a race result ever."

Lucus Stokes ran a 16:47 to lead Shelbyville, followed by Zerrusen's 17:03 and Calvin Miller at 17:04 rounded out the Rams' top three runners.