Local/Area roundup: Mattoon boys win; Grabb leads Shelbyville over Tuscola in boy's golf; Mattoon boys and girls in fun run vs. Charleston

SAVOY -- The Mattoon boys golf team won a five team meet Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Course with a 317, which was four shots better than second place Monticello. Other teams competing were Champaign Centennial, St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden and Decatur St. Teresa.

Stewart Druin led the Green Wave with a 77, while Colton Romine had a 78 and Blaine Powers finished with an 80. Meade Johnson shot an 82, while Evan Dietrich had an 89 and James Shamdin had a 93.

Mattoon's Haacke and Davee lead the cross counry team

MATTOON -- In a cross country fun run at the Douglas Heart Nature Center Mattoon's Kyle Haacke led the Mattoon girls with a three-mile time of 20 minutes. Each participant ran a mile three times.

Brock Davee led the Green Wave with a time of 16:03

The meet was hosted by Mattoon and Charleston results were unavailable.

Other results for the Mattoon girls were Chloe Jobe, Kaylin Richey, Emily Maple, Hallee Perry, Lauren Samuelson, Ally Wells, and Oaklie Layton with times of 25:47, 26:32, 27:05, 25.43, 29:04, 33:46 and 27:15 respectively.