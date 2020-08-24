Local/Area roundup: Mattoon boys win; Grabb leads Shelbyville over Tuscola in boy's golf; Mattoon boys and girls in fun run vs. Charleston

SAVOY -- The Mattoon boys golf team won a five team meet Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Course with a 317, which was four shots better than second place Monticello. Other teams competing were Champaign Centennial, St. Thomas More, St. Joseph-Ogden and Decatur St. Teresa.
Stewart Druin led the Green Wave with a 77, while Colton Romine had a 78 and Blaine Powers finished with an 80. Meade Johnson shot an 82, while Evan Dietrich had an 89 and James Shamdin had a 93.
Mattoon's Haacke and Davee lead the cross counry team
MATTOON -- In a cross country fun run at the Douglas Heart Nature Center Mattoon's Kyle Haacke led the Mattoon girls with a three-mile time of 20 minutes. Each participant ran a mile three times.
Brock Davee led the Green Wave with a time of 16:03
The meet was hosted by Mattoon and Charleston results were unavailable.
Other results for the Mattoon girls were Chloe Jobe, Kaylin Richey, Emily Maple, Hallee Perry, Lauren Samuelson, Ally Wells, and Oaklie Layton with times of 25:47, 26:32, 27:05, 25.43, 29:04, 33:46 and 27:15 respectively.
Other results for the MHS boys were Trent Hettinger, Mac Beadles, Tristin Grove, Sam Ferrar, Quincy Hamilton, Cale Fogarty, Brandon Creel, Aiden Hudson, Lincoln Scott, Ty Warner, Mitchell Gergeni, Brock Goonan, Nathan Morgan with times of 17:36, 19:25, 19:20, 17:22, 18:16, 19:01, 18:05, 21:24, 23:09 21:30, 21:22, 20:42 and 20:12 respectively.
Shelbyville boys nip Tuscola
FINDLAY -- Matt Grabb led the Shelbyville boys’ golfers and tied for individual honors with Tuscola's Nate Thomason with 46's at Eagle Creek Monday.
The Rams nipped the Warriors 200-207 for their first victory of the young season.
Gabe Dove and Chance Billingsly had 50's, while Owen Hedderick had a 54 and was followed by Bo Hilbert with a 57 and Cade Mitchell shot a 70.
On the girls’ side Emma Houska fired a 44 to lead the Lady Rams to a 213-224 win over Tuscola.
Emily Oligschlaeger, Sophie Trainor, Ryann Wood and Caitlyn Hogue had scores of 49, 59, 61 and 71 respectively for the Lady Rams.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!