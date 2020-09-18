Shelbyville's Gabrielle Spain is the cross country runner to beat in the Central Illinois Conference

SHELBYVILLE — Last Saturday, Shelbyville cross country runner Gabrielle Spain reminded everyone at the Shelbyville Invite that she was the best girls runner in the Central Illinois Conference.
Last year's CIC girls champion and two-time state meet qualifier put on a show on her home course at Shelbyville's hilly General Dacey Trail in a meet that featured CIC opponents St. Teresa, Tuscola and Clinton as well as the Apollo's Effingham St. Anthony.
Originally intended to be a 14-team invitational, COVID-19 restrictions made the event much smaller but the ending would have probably been the same, with Spain crossing the finish line first.
"I felt pretty strong during it but the time was a little slower than I hoped with no one being around pushing me. I was shooting to run in the 18:00s but ended up at 19:03," Spain said. "The strategy was to get out at my goal pace for the first mile and then sort of see where the race takes you after that."
Spain and the Rams, who are the No. 11-ranked Class 1A team by Mile Split Illinois, head to the Olney Invite to face the stiff competition of the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in Monticello and Tolono Unity this weekend.
"We have a real big meet next week and so this was a maintenance meet to get us through to next week," Shelbyville cross country coach Chris Mosley said. "We wanted to get out fast because we know what the pace will be next week and so we were demo-ing that little bit here. (Gabrielle) definitely accomplished that and then it was sort of just hanging out and her time of little over 19 minutes is a good time on a tough course."
Running against Monticello puts Spain, a junior, up against the Sages' No. 1 runner and a top-10 finisher at the 1A state meet last season Mabry Bruhn. Bruhn, a sophomore, is undefeated this season with wins at the Saber Corn Invitational, Chrisman Cowchip Classic and the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational.
"She's going up against Mabry and she is a great runner and that is where Gabby wants to be. She has got that ability in her and that's what we are looking for the season," Mosley said. "(Gabby) hit 51 miles for the week with her cool down today and so it was a big, heavy week for us and so we will back off a little bit next week and and run real fast and get the gold."
Each of the Rams top-five runners — Spain, Ellie Nohren, Emma Congenie, Brook Schutt and Caroline White — put in big training mileage this summer.
"I have been amazed by my team this year considering the conditions with COVID and not being sure that we were going to have a season," Mosley said. "These kids just show up every day and put the work in. We had four girls who put in 500 miles this summer and they put in more work than any other girls team I have ever had. Considering the conditions, it has been incredible."
Spain has been impressed by her teammates' performance in early season meets.
"The other runners are doing fantastic and we have had a lot of career personal records (PR) already this early in the season, which is awesome," Spain said. "All the juniors sort of take charge so it's me, Brook and Emma. Brook is actually our captain for this year and she is doing amazing. I'm pretty sure she has knocked off two minutes from her PR this season. We have been running so many more miles this year and so we are all determined to do good."
When Mosley saw the team rankings, he sent it along to the team as proof of their hard training.
"I sent it to the girls to let them know and I think it is a testament to what they have done and how hard they are working," Mosley said. "I don't put a whole lot of stock into it as far as the rankings don't tell you who's going to win a state meet, but it is a nice acknowledgement for a program and these kids were working super hard. I don't hype it up big time but I want them to know what's going on."
After losing her sophomore outdoor track season, Spain had lingering doubts about the fall season.
"I honestly didn't think there was going to be a season but I was very relieved when the decisions finally started to come out. I was very excited but also nervous for that first race because it had been so long," she said. "I was pretty locked into my training so I was able to continue on and I would love to get down to about 17:30 by the end of the season but we will see where I go. Over the summer (the team) we ran more miles than we ever have before and I can tell the difference."
