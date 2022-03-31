Watch now: 5 things to know about Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year ALAH's Logan Beckmier

ARTHUR — As Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross country runner Logan Beckmier was preparing for the Class 1A state meet in November, he didn't want to get too locked in with a particular race strategy.

Beckmier competed in the previous season's ShaZam XC Club Championships, finishing 26th in Class 1A with a time of 17:04, but running at Peoria's Detweiller Park for his first IHSA state competition, the Knights junior was going to keep on open mind and an eye out for some familiar faces.

"Going into state, I did not have a full plan. I had somewhat of a plan to run with some people that I knew," Beckmier said. "Cannen Wolf from Liberty ... he and I have been running buddies since last year in track, and Bryson Grant from Iroquois West. I knew I could count on those two to keep a good pace with me.

"After the race, talking with them, they were thinking the exact same thing. Their game plan was to find me. It worked out pretty well."

Beckmier ran a personal-best time of 15:20 at state, good for an all-state winning 12th place finish in 1A. His performance propelled the Knights to an overall second-place finish, finishing just seven points behind state champion Chicago Latin. Beckmier is the Herald & Review Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year and he is the third ALAH runner to win the honor.

Surpassing expectations

Following the graduation of all-state runner Layton Hall, who runs for Indiana State currently, the idea that the Knights would win another sectional title and be a front-runner at state seemed like wishful thinking at the start of the season.

"A lot of people discounted us this season because we did lose our No. 1 runner. I think not a lot of people thought we were going to get there this year," Beckmier said. "We weren't necessarily ranked the highest and it was a battle to get where we were. Going into sectionals, we weren't even sure if we were going to win that. We just gave it our all and we were able to get there."

Career days

All five scoring runners for the Knights were peaking at just the right time as each recorded personal bests at the state meet — Beckmier (15:20), Jace Green (15:45), Jacob Adcock (15:54), Lyle Adcock (15:58) and Jacob Duzan (16:43) — making the second-place finish possible.

Particularly, the Knights two seniors — Green and Duzan — stood out with their performance. Green had been the team's No. 4 runner for most of the season but jumped to No. 2 at state while Duzan continued to improve following a stress fracture during track season.

"I think Jace did really good and he stepped up this season and became a whole lot more consistent," Beckmier said. "Jacob was a runner that sometimes he would have the best meet of his life and give us a phenomenal time. He also got more consistent and at state he had an over-30 second PR. He gave it his all at state and it was a big reason why we got second at state."

Coach/Grandpa

ALAH cross country coach Lyle Dorjahn, the H&R's pick for Area Coach of the Year, is also Beckmier's grandfather, giving the Knights a sweep of this year's honors.

"I think it is pretty stellar to share it with my grandpa. I don't think many people can say their grandpa is their coach and they also got runner of the year," Beckmier said. "On the track, he is definitely 'Coach.' It is different there. At home, he's definitely grandpa but all he talks about is running. He's always on it. Out there on the course, he is Coach and what he says goes."

Continued improvement

As outdoor track season approaches, Beckmier's goal is to make it to state competition again. He'll be busy, competing in the 1,600 meters, 3,200, 800 and 4x800 relay with his strongest event being the 3,200.

"My goal in track is to get to state because I did not get there last year. If I can go out and get near 4:30 in the mile and around 9:40 in the two mile, I think that would be icing on the cake," Beckmier said. "In cross country (next year), I'm shooting to go under 15 minutes and to get down near 14:30 because that is our school record and I would love to have that."

Beckmier is off to a good start, finishing seventh at the 1A Illinois Top Times Championship in the 3,200 with a time of 10:07.

"In my offseason, I have been working pretty hard. I started doing some more strength training this year. Hopefully that pays off this track season," he said. "Next (cross country) season, I think it is going to be different because we are going to have some of the best top three runners in the state. It will really depend on the four and five guys. Next year, I think we can have our top three guys be all-staters and I don't think a lot of people have done that. As long as we have a four and five that can rise, we can do something special."

