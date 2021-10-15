Watch now: ALAH cross country's Logan Beckmier has filled big shoes this season

ARTHUR — As Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross country runner Logan Beckmier was preparing for the cross country season, he knew the shoes he had to fill were enormous.

Beckmier, a junior, depended on Hall last season and knew his teammates would be looking to him the same way this year. Beckmier has responded to the challenge with a string of strong races, finishing in the top five eight times, including a championship at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet.

"I do enjoy the challenge being the No. 1 runner. I get to get out there and stretch my legs," Beckmier said. "I think I have done pretty well in taking over from Layton. I have been dropping my times since last year and made some big improvements. I had to become more of a leader since Layton left. I think the entire team has stepped up as well."

As a team, the Knights have won six meet team titles this season, including the PBL Invite, the Tuscola Classic and the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet. While Beckmier is No. 1, runners No. 2, 3 and 4 can be interchangeable as senior Jace Green, juniors Jacob Adcock and Lyle Adcock have all improved times dramatically.

"Logan is right on schedule of where I think he needs to be. The plan with Logan over these years has been a slow exponential growth. He's maturing and can take a bigger workload now," ALAH cross country coach Lyle Dorjahn said. "Jace has gotten so consistent and has been a tremendous emotional leader. He is our team captain and he stepped into that role very well. He has been extremely valuable to his teammates in that respect."

At last season's Class 1A sectional, Hall finished first with a time of 15:27 and Beckmier was fifth at 16:02. In the year since, Beckmier has been focused on improvement, including going to a specialist service, Performance Running, to improve his running form.

"They have you do exercises to find out what part of your body is weak and they give you exercises to strengthen that," Beckmier said. "I was doing knee and hip exercises and lower abs. They were very good and it has helped quite a bit."

Bekmier's top performance this season was at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic in September, where he ran a personal best time of 15:23. His goal for the season was to get down below 15:30 and, now that he's recached that, he wants to do it at high school cross country's biggest stage: Detweiller Park in Peoria at the state meet.

As a team, the Knights have been floating around the upper part of the top 10 in MileSplit Illinois's 1A rankings this season. St. Joseph-Ogden is currently ranked No. 1 and could face off against ALAH at the St. Teresa Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur on Sat., Oct. 30. Before then, they will compete at the 1A Tuscola Regional on Sat., Oct. 23.

"I think we can still improve on our rankings and there are some teams we have to get around but I think we can do it," Beckmier said. "I think we have a really solid group and at (the Cumberland County Invitational) last Saturday, we finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth and I thought that was pretty impressive."

For Dorjahn, the H&R's Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year last season, there won't be too many surprises at regionals.

"We know Monticello is always competitive and we have St. Teresa, Shelbyville and Tuscola who should be there in contention too. We won't see anyone that we haven't seen before and we know who we have to get around," he said. "Class 1A is so good this year that it will not surprise me if the 1A state champion at Detweiller runs faster than the 2A and 3A winners."

Beckmier said his experience at the XC Championships at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe last season will help him in this year's postseason.

"It taught me a couple things. It was a really hard course. There were sandy hills and it was very challenging for a cross country course. Then you had to run against a bunch of really good competitors," Beckmier said. "It taught me about competing and gritting your teeth and just getting through it."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.