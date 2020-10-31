Watch now: ALAH's Layton Hall wins sectional championship; Monticello girls and ALAH boys win team titles (copy)

"I am definitely happy with where we came out today and even though both of (Mabry and I) were not really feeling on top of our game at the end of the race. At regionals (where Monticello was second), we saw that we are so close to their teams that if just have a slightly off race then it's enough for them to get past us," Talbert said. "I wasn't sure going into the season if we would have regionals and sectionals and now that I have had this chance to do regionals and now finishing up sectionals I feel accomplished as the senior finishing out my season. I've come out and run my best and I really feel is awesome to get you the sectionals because I didn't know it was going to happen."