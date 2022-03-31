Watch now: ALAH's Lyle Dorjahn is the H&R's Area Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year

ARTHUR — Three years ago, when Lyle Dorjahn took over the boys cross country program at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, he had a vision of where he wanted to take the program.

The Knights had a deep individual running history with all-state runners Logan and Layton Hall, and Dorjahn wanted to take the program to a level of consistent year-to-year standout performances for the entire team.

"We were a rag-tag bunch and three years later they were in their gold hoodies at state together and I thought, 'This was my vision,'" Dorjahn said. "At the time, I knew where I wanted to go and I wanted us to look more like the Monticellos, the St. Teresas and the St. Joe-Ogdens."

In those seasons, the Knights have had remarkable team success, winning three consecutive regional titles, two straight sectional titles and an overall second-place finish at the Class 1A state meet. All of those were firsts for the program. With another successful season in the books, Dorjahn is the Herald & Review Area Cross Country Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Question: Did losing all-state runner Layton Hall to graduation have people wondering about the team's prospects this season?

Dorjahn: "We knew we were going to be good and we knew that we should challenge for the regional championship. We had the opener at Clinton under the lights and dominated that thing. We had some really good meets and won those. We won the state tune-up at Cumberland. We love going to St. Joseph-Ogden because the Spartan Classic is a great race and so well run. It's a professional atmosphere and we ended up with four guys in the top 13 and we finished third."

Q: The team was finally able to get past St. Joseph-Ogden at sectionals. What got you over that hump this season?

Dorjahn: "St. Joe is famous for having five guys in 50 seconds of each other at the finish line They beat us by a lot at their invite (SJ-O won the event by 51 points ahead ALAH) but by only 21 points at the Patriot Invite (at Peoria Heights 80-101) and we were able to beat them in the sectional (75-87). It was really a matter of getting our No. 5 guy to buy in and go. That was Jacob Duzan and he was coming off of a stress fracture in track. He had to believe in himself and when he started to hammer the workouts, the times started to drop. The light came on that we could be in contention when we went to the Patriot Invite and finished second the week before regionals."

Q: At state, each of your runners peaked at the right time with personal bests all around. What was your reaction to that?

Dorjahn: "I think we were picked in the top three for state and I knew the potential was there. When Logan Beckmier (who is Dorjahn's grandson) runs an all-state time of 15:20 and everyone else runs a personal record (PR) that day, it all worked out. Three years ago, I don't think I could have predicted where we are now. It has been fun. The on-going challenge is how do we fill the shoes of our senior runners Jace Green and Jacob Duzan."

Q: Green ran a PR at state of 15:45 and will be running for DI Western Illinois University next season. How did he improve this season?

Dorjahn: "Jace ran lights out. He had been our third or fourth guy all fall and very seldom our No. 2. He ran a lifetime best at Detweiller and that's the place to do it. At the start of the season, his goal was to break 5:00 at 1,600 meters and now he ran 4:41 and signed a DI scholarship because he was 28th at state. If you do the work and you commit, this is what can happen."

Q: Your grandson Logan Beckmier is our Area Runner of the Year. What has the experience been like sharing this season with him?

Dorjahn: "Logan and I have a tremendous relationship because he runs and I'm the coach, so it is close. That doesn't mean things are 100% bowls of cherries. There are days when we don't get along like grandson and grandpa should, but that being said, when it all goes together it is pretty emotional for grandpa. That day at the state meet was absolutely incredible."

Q: How is next year's team shaping up, with Beckmier and brothers Jacob and Lyle Adcock returning.

Dorjahn: "Next year, we will have three guys that are DI worthy. We also have some eighth graders coming up that it looks like the running tradition will continue. We had six eighth graders under six minutes at the mile. The future looks good and we will try to build off of the past. Entering our fourth year, we will like to keep winning plaques."

