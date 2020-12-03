Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall is the Decatur Herald & Review Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

ARTHUR — Years before he would become Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's cross country coach, Lyle Dorjahn was impressed with Layton Hall.
Hall had just competed at the sectional and qualified to advance to the state cross country meet, but he was angry with himself at his performance.
"(Layton) was a freshman and I remember we were down at the sectional and it was a nasty day," Dorjahn said. "Layton finished high enough to qualify for state and I remember him being upset that he didn't do better and I don't know if I really need to say anymore. He thought he should have run faster and placed higher and I thought this kid has some grit."
Now a senior, Hall is the H&R Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year having finished a season where he won regional and sectional championships and added a top-five finish at the alternative 1A state meet hosted by ShaZam Racing. The Knights team ran as the 4 City Striders club at the unsanctioned ShaZam meet and finished second overall.
"That is the most improvement I've ever seen from a team ever. Comparing our team to others, I've never seen an improvement like that and I'm really proud of everyone," Hall said. "In the postseason, I felt great and we were ready to roll. Team-wise, state was amazing for everyone and of course it would have been nice to pull out the state championship, but it was a big honor to be runner-up."
Before the season was underway, Dorjahn, the Decatur Herald & Review Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year, met with the team's top runners and challenged them to be in the mindset that they could be state champions.
"I do remember him giving us the challenge," Hall said. "It was really early in the season. He said that we are capable of doing it and we just have to put our minds to it and work for it. And we just about proved that. (Coach) has stuck by our side and never gave up on us and we never gave up on him."
Dorjahn said he was going to make sure that Hall and his teammates had a cross country season one way or another.
"(Dorjahn) said that if the season was going to get canceled then he would do a club," Hall said. "He didn't quite go in depth with it because he didn't want us to get it stuck in our heads that we weren't going to have a season, but he said he would do a club and wherever we would have to go and if we would have to go out of state to run, so be it," Hall said. "(Dorjahn) said he would do that for us because it meant so much to us and to him that we would have a season so our hard work wouldn't go to waste."
Hall arrived for the 2020 season in the best shape of his life and his meet times confirmed that. He broke the 15-minute mark and set a personal best of 14:53 at the Saber Corn Invitational at Champaign St. Thomas More to open the season.
"I remember a year ago, (Layton) hit the weights so hard and he got a little too bulky," Dorjahn said. "He trimmed down and put on more miles this summer and changed his lifting routine in the offseason so when we started getting together to do team activities during our contact days in July, I could see that we were working with a different beast."
Making a statement at the start of the season was an important goal for Hall.
"I didn't do well at (the state meet) last year and I wanted to prove to everyone that it was a fluke," Hall said. "I was ready to show everyone that it was not supposed to happen and I had the potential to be a state champion. I proved that I was one of the best in the state."
Hall will run at Indiana State next fall. As the only runner graduating from ALAH's team, he is confident the Knights can be dangerous again next season.
"I am super excited (to run for Indiana State) and I know they have a great program over there and a great coaching staff," Hall said. "I'm excited to be a part of that team and make some history there. I think (my teammates) are definitely going to mature more and so maybe my not being there won't have as big an impact. I think they will be right there where we were this year and maybe even better to be honest and I hope for the best for all of them."
