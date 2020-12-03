Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall is the Decatur Herald & Review Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

"That is the most improvement I've ever seen from a team ever. Comparing our team to others, I've never seen an improvement like that and I'm really proud of everyone," Hall said. "In the postseason, I felt great and we were ready to roll. Team-wise, state was amazing for everyone and of course it would have been nice to pull out the state championship, but it was a big honor to be runner-up."

Before the season was underway, Dorjahn, the Decatur Herald & Review Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year, met with the team's top runners and challenged them to be in the mindset that they could be state champions.

"I do remember him giving us the challenge," Hall said. "It was really early in the season. He said that we are capable of doing it and we just have to put our minds to it and work for it. And we just about proved that. (Coach) has stuck by our side and never gave up on us and we never gave up on him."

Dorjahn said he was going to make sure that Hall and his teammates had a cross country season one way or another.