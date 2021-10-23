Watch now: Monticello girls, ALAH boys win Class 1A Tuscola cross country regionals

TUSCOLA — Monticello's girls cross country team swept the top three spots in Saturday's Class 1A Tuscola Regional to win the team regional championship.

Sages junior Mabry Bruhn won the regional title, her second straight, with a time of 18:18. Teammates Rachel Koon (18:39) and Sylvia Miller (18:56) finished second and third.

"I thought I ran really well today. We ran this course for a tempo meet on Tuesday so it was nice that I knew the course and knew where to speed up," Bruhn said. "This was a really great course and a very beautiful day. I'm happy with how I did today."

Bruhn's season times are slightly slower this season than in 2020 when she won 11 consecutive meets, including regionals and sectionals.

"This season, I'm definitely not as fast as I was in past years. I'm kind of getting back to where I was but I've kind of had to change my expectations for myself a little bit to go around where I am running, but I'm happy that I'm getting back to where I was," Bruhn said. "One of my goals was to win it today and another was to race the clock. When there is no one ahead of you, it is hard to tell where you are at."

Following the Sages trio, Clinton's Lexi Lord was fourth (19:23), followed by teammate Clare Holland in fifth.

Monticello won the team title with a score of 31, ahead of Clinton (55), Shelbyville (92) and Argenta-Oreana (149). Also advancing as a team to next Saturday's Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur were Tuscola (153), St. Teresa (157) and Villa Grove (158).

Koon, a senior, and Miller, a freshman, raced side-by-side for most of the race before Koon moved ahead.

"I was feeling pretty good and I think the cooler conditions really helped me a lot. I was ready to go for it," Koon said. "We really wanted to give it our best because there aren't that many races left. I'm happy with how we did today and I'm so glad I get to run with these girls."

Miller was feeling more exited than nervous for her first regional competition.

"It has been a lot of fun to run this year because I get to race with Mabry and Rachel and my sister (Estella Miller), who is injured right now," Sylvia Miller said. "Rachel is really good at pacing throughout the race and helping me stick with her. I always keep an eye on Mabry to gauge our distances. It is fun to see the strategies from more experienced athletes."

Advancing to sectionals as individuals included Okaw Valley runners Aly Douglass, Lindsey Ozier and Julia Schrock, and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Emma Edwards.

Beckmier leads ALAH to 3rd straight regional

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Logan Beckmier was pushed by Shelbyville's Phoenix Firnhaber on Saturday but the Knights junior came out on top with a regional-winning time of 15:49.

"Phoenix definitely helped me. He had me pushing it harder than I thought I could. He was leading for a while there and I was trying not to let him go," Beckmier said. "I gave it my all and I was happy with my performance today."

ALAH won the team competition with a score of 44, ahead of Monticello (76), St. Teresa (79) and Shelbyville (81). Also advancing to next Saturday's 1A St. Teresa Sectional were Tuscola (93), Heyworth (182) and Clinton (201).

The Knights had four runners in the top 10 — Beckmier, Jacob Adcock (fourth at 16:08), Jace Green (seventh at 16:11) and Lyle Adcock (eighth at 16:12) — and the team's fifth runner, Jacob Duzan, ran a personal record time of 17:20.

"Our MVP today is Jacob Duzan. That is about a 15-second PR for him and we had to have it," ALAH head coach Lyle Dorjahn said. "He had a stress fracture from last track season and it has been a process recovering from that. I've seen the last couple weeks that he has turned that corner."

Beckmier's experience at Tuscola's Wimple Park course had been mixed in previous competitions.

"I have never run particularly well here. This course is different for sure. I have run slow here and I've run fast here, like I did today," he said. "I was just trying to run under 16 (minutes) today. I was a little more nervous today because people expected me to win today and I didn't want to let anyone down."

Runners advancing as individuals to sectionals included Cerro Gordo's Dylan Howell, Okaw Valley's Ryan Forlines and Argenta-Oreana runners Ryan Woodruff and Tyler Heldt.

Eisenhower's McGinn, Smith advance

Running in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Saturday, Eisenhower runners Joey McGinn and Cale Smith advanced as individuals to sectional competition next Saturday at the 2A MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Club.

McGinn, a sophomore, ran 16:05 to finish 14th and Smith finished with a time of 16:36, good for 24th. Also advancing as an individual was Maroa-Forsyth's Brock Richards (16:30).

Advancing at the Jacksonville Regional as a team was Taylorville, Mount Zion and Lincoln. Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig was regional champion with a time of 15:24. Mount Zion sophomore Julian Baker finished third overall (15:33) and Taylorville's Owen Morgan was fifth (15:44).

On the girls side, Becca Heitzig was the regional champion (17:08) and Mount Zion's Sofia Munoz was fourth (18:01). Mount Zion finished second as a team to advance, along with Lincoln (fifth) and Taylorville (sixth). Maroa-Forsyth's Cori Cavanaugh (21:19) advanced to sectionals as an individual.

Mattoon's Davee wins regional crown

At the 2A Olney Richland County Regional, Mattoon's Brock Davee was regional champion with a winning time of 15:29 on Saturday. The Green Wave finished in sixth place as a team to advance to the MacArthur Sectional next Saturday.

Effingham runners Andrew Donaldson (16:35) and Garrett Wagoner (17:05) advanced as individuals.

On the girls side, Effingham and Charleston advanced as teams with a fourth and sixth place finish, respectively. Effingham's Jessica Larson finished fifth (19:21) while Charleston's top runner was Whitley Wood who finished 20th (21:04). Mattoon's Hallee Perry (21:34) advanced as an individual to sectionals.

