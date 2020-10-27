Watch now: Olympia runners hope to send out retiring coach Mike Neisler on winning note in sectional

STANFORD — Charlie Kistner, Logan Wheeler and Savanah Beavers will be running their final cross country races for Olympia High School on Saturday.
They won't be going to state after the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional because of COVID-19 restrictions that stopped the state series at the sectional level. They've accepted that and, as Kistner said, "I'm happy we're doing it together as a team because no matter what we're all here for each other."
The Olympia stars and their teammates are also there for someone else, which makes Saturday's races special for another "graduating" Spartan.
Olympia High School cross country runners Logan Wheeler and Charlie Kistner talk about another "senior" on the team, Mike Neisler, who is retiring after 31 years as Olympia's coach with his last race Saturday's Elmwood Sectional. pic.twitter.com/1mKRCETWjm— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 26, 2020
Olympia coach Mike Neisler is retiring as Olympia's boys and girls cross country coach after 31 years. The boys placed third in last year's Class 1A State Meet for the first trophy in school history. Getting the first state title in 2020 was a realistic goal (the Spartans are No. 1 in the MileSplit IL Class 1A rankings) until a pandemic had other plans.
Neisler, 63, said he has tried not to think of Saturday as being the finale of his cross country coaching career.
"Everything this year is kind of the last thing," he said. "I've been doing it for a long time and ready for someone else to do it. I'll be OK."
Kistner finished ninth in last year's state meet to earn All-State honors. He cruised to the individual title in last Saturday's Olympia Regional, covering the three-mile course in 14 minutes, 55.30 seconds to beat runner-up Wheeler by 57 seconds.
Having Neisler in his corner the last four years has spurred on his development, according to Kistner.
"When I first joined the team I wasn't really sure what I wanted out of cross country," said Kistner. "I was just there because I had been in the sport in middle school. He believes in you before you even really believe in yourself.
"Especially during my sophomore year, he said that we need more out of me. I didn't realize what that meant at first, but he's always believing in you a lot more than you believe in yourself. It gives him this energy. It's really special."
Wheeler said Neisler's influence isn't confined to coaching.
"Even outside cross country he believes in us and pushes us to do good in school and life in general, and he always cares about you no matter what," said Wheeler. "When I first met him he was a funny guy, but going through season he gets down to business. Overall, he cares about you through and through."
Beavers credits Neisler with turning her into an All-Stater with an eighth-place finish at last year's Class 1A Girls State Meet.
"He really helped me as a young runner. I lacked direction and he helped focus me more," she said. "I had low iron for a couple years and had no idea. I thought I needed to do more and more .. but wasn't gaining the results I wanted. All of a sudden my freshman year he said get your iron tested. Without that I wouldn't be able to run fast."
Olympia's cross country teams go through some speed work on the track during a chilly workout Monday afternoon under guidance of Coach Mike Neisler.. pic.twitter.com/jS07Pwdj5N— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 26, 2020
Neisler wasn't sure if his cross country coaching ended last fall after COVID-19 struck and closed schools down in mid-March.
The Spartans went through their summer contact days. When their camp ended in late July, Neisler said, "The mood was this is probably going to be it."
But the Illinois High School Association allowed low-risk fall sports — golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and cross country — a chance to compete. However, several restrictions were put in place and the state series was to consist of only regionals.
A sectional round was added in September. Neisler remembers his teams thinking that could mean a state meet was still a possibility, but he warned them "not to count on that."
And that's the attitude the Spartans have taken.
"It (no state meet) has not been something we spend time on, and I haven't heard the kids griping about it or saying we're getting screwed this year," said Neisler. "I haven't heard that at all. It doesn't help doing that, so they don't do it."
The Olympia boys scored 31 points and beat El Paso-Gridley in the regional, while the Spartan girls took third in advancing to the sectional.
Wheeler wants Neisler's final coaching race something to remember.
"It feels like we have to go out and get this trophy and bring it home for him," said Wheeler. "We've got some things planned we can't say aloud for him. It's going to be good. There's always pressure besides winning for Coach. We'll all try to do our best and race the best we can being our last official race."
Neisler is retiring from his teaching job in health and physical education at the end of the school year. He will coach girls track in the spring.
Trying to pick a highlight for his coaching career is difficult.
"Oh boy, I don't know.," said Neisler. "I guess just being able to do it 31 years. That's pretty good."
West's Lehr qualifies: Normal West's Sammy Lehr qualified as an individual for Saturday's Class 3A Normal Community Girls Sectional during the Granite City Regional. She finished 31st in 19:51.39. Her name was omitted in last Saturday's cross country roundup.
