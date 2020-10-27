Watch now: Olympia runners hope to send out retiring coach Mike Neisler on winning note in sectional

"It (no state meet) has not been something we spend time on, and I haven't heard the kids griping about it or saying we're getting screwed this year," said Neisler. "I haven't heard that at all. It doesn't help doing that, so they don't do it."

The Olympia boys scored 31 points and beat El Paso-Gridley in the regional, while the Spartan girls took third in advancing to the sectional.

Wheeler wants Neisler's final coaching race something to remember.

"It feels like we have to go out and get this trophy and bring it home for him," said Wheeler. "We've got some things planned we can't say aloud for him. It's going to be good. There's always pressure besides winning for Coach. We'll all try to do our best and race the best we can being our last official race."

Neisler is retiring from his teaching job in health and physical education at the end of the school year. He will coach girls track in the spring.

Trying to pick a highlight for his coaching career is difficult.

"Oh boy, I don't know.," said Neisler. "I guess just being able to do it 31 years. That's pretty good."