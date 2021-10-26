Watch now: Shelbyville cross country's Phoenix Firnhaber rises to personal best at regionals

SHELBYVILLE — At Saturday’s Class 1A Tuscola Regional, Shelbyville runner Phoenix Firnhaber didn’t have high expectations. He wanted to qualify for next Saturday’s sectionals and eventually the state meet, so the start of the regional race wasn’t going to begin with a burst of energy.

The course at Wimple Park had been good for Firnhaber. The previous week at the Central Illinois Conference meet run there, he became the top runner in the conference, posting a championship time of 16:30 to finish 15 seconds ahead of Tuscola’s Josiah Hortin.

As the lead group moved ahead of the Rams senior at regionals, he was feeling good and decided to make a move.

“When I started out I was in the back of the group like I was supposed to be, but it felt slower, so I decided to go up with (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier),” Firnhaber said.

Firnhaber took the lead from Beckmier, the Lincoln Prairie Conference champion, for a portion of the race and they each pushed each other throughout the course.

“Logan helped carry me and I helped carry him and we worked together to get through it,” Firnhaber said. “If you always have someone else, you can push yourself further and stronger than you could by yourself.”

Approaching the finish line, Beckmier found some distance to win the regional championship with a time of 15:49. Firnhaber was seven seconds behind, setting a personal best time of 15:56. His performance was 17 seconds better than his previous top time of 16:13, which surprised Shelbyville track coach Chris Mosley, who wasn’t expecting a record-setting performance.

“(Phoenix) had the green light to run like he felt like today and, before the race, he kind of told me that he was probably going to sit back a little bit and kind of chill out,” Mosley said. “He felt good so he went for it and you can’t begrudge a kid for wanting to run fast. He ran the best time of his life and it was really cool to watch.”

Along with Firnhaber, Shelbyville junior Calvin Miller (16:50) and seniors Breyton Beck (17:03), Ty Zerrusen (17:19) and Lucus Stokes (17:21) had the Rams advancing to the St. Teresa Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur with a fourth-place finish at regionals. The Shelbyville girls team also advanced Saturday, with a third-place finish as a group.

Before getting into running, Firnhaber’s key sport was football until injuries slowed him down.

“I played quarterback and receiver and then I broke my collarbone. I played JFL and I played one year in high school and then I was done. I had way too many concussions and the doctor recommended that I should stop,” Firnhaber said. “I don’t really miss it and I’m happy I came to running. I love running.”

Although his days on the gridiron are behind him, Firnhaber can tap into the intensity of football on the cross country course.

“You kind of have to bring that mentality whenever everyone is close up and together,” Firnhaber said. “You have got to make sure that no one can take over your spot. You’ve got to own it.”

The challenge now is to duplicate his performance at Saturday’s sectional and take it to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Nov. 6.

“For the next two weeks, I think we will put in a lot of work and do something good for sectionals and state,” Firnhaber said. “This season, once I’ve gotten more confident in what I was doing, I kept going and now I can show what I can do. I’m going to try to run the same thing on Saturday or I can try to go faster. I think I can do it and I have confidence in myself.”

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

