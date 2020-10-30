Watch now: Shelbyville's boys cross country team has surpassed its own expectations

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville boys cross country team is playing with house money, and it has nothing to lose.
As the Rams reached the postseason, they have performed beyond what they and their coaches thought possible — championships at the Central Illinois Conference meet and last Saturday's Class 1A Carlinville Regional — and with just one more race in the IHSA season at the Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional on Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Club, anything is possible.
"It has been a huge surprise and I didn't see it coming. At the beginning of the year, we always sort of knew it was a possibility but as the season went on things weren't looking too good," No. 1 runner Lucus Stokes said. "After we won conference, it gave us the boost of mentality that we needed to go out for regionals and and get when needed to be done."
That extra boost resulted in personal records — 16:22 for Stokes, 16:46 for sophomore Calvin Miller and 16:52 for junior Ty Zerrusen — across the board at regionals.
"For the boys, if I go back even five weeks ago I wouldn't really think what we are doing right now is doable. Ty Zerrusen’s improvement is a really big deal and when he makes that jump, it changes the whole team. They have really gelled as a unit over the year and they have really put it together," Shelbyville boys and girls cross country coach Chris Mosley said. "I was thinking top three in the conference and top three at the regional and maybe the 14 or 15 slot at the sectional and now suddenly we have won both and we are looking for a top five finish."
Zerrusen has cut minutes off of his three-mile time, going from 19:05 at the Charleston Invitational at the start of the season to sub-17 minutes at regionals.
"I would say my improvement has been more of a mental block than anything. Right before conference, Coach Mosley kept telling us to believe not only in ourselves but as a team and so throughout the race I was in my head, getting myself hyped up and I kind of just broke through something," Zerrusen said.
Stokes, a junior, has had a consistent season, typically finishing top-five finishes in his meets and the change he has seen in the Rams is their dedication to putting the work in.
"I would say the biggest thing that has changed is that commitment to it. You can see that our runners who are improving the most are the runners that are committing and going out and putting in the work in everyday," Stokes said.
Miller qualified for the 1A state wrestling meet at 106 pounds last season as a freshman and he views his cross country season as key in his success on the mat.
"Cross country definitely helps me with the wrestling. By the time I start the (wrestling) season, I am fully conditioned and I don't have to work on that I can just focus on technique," he said. "With a lot of my teammates at start the season after the first practice they are wanting to puke and die and I'm just standing there not feeling that it wasn't that bad of a practice, so it helps me a lot."
On the girls side, after repeating as regional champion last week, the Rams have a tough road ahead as three top teams in the state, Monticello, Tolono Unity and Marshall, will be running at Hickory Point. Gabrielle Spain will be in contention for the sectional title and could battle Monticello's Mabry Bruhn, who won the St. Teresa regional last Saturday, for first.
"It is going to be an interesting races for Gabrielle and she has set herself up for a great run here. At the conference meet, she ran an incredible time of 17:44 and she is one of the top 10 runners in the state," Mosley said. "All respect to Mabry, she is one of the best if not the best runner in the state right now, but Gabrielle is going to try and go with her and we are going to go battling and so there's no sense in running these girls that they are not going to go and race."
Saturday's girls race begins at 11 a.m. and the boys follow at noon to allow the course to dry out from the possibility of morning frost. The later start time is wrinkle for runners who typically don't eat before a race, but the Rams will be ready for anything.
"It is definitely a challenge and and really there aren't a lot of runners who eat breakfast before a run because it makes them nervous so we have this breakfast that we are putting together with oatmeal with fruit and some coffee and we think that breakfast works well. We call it the Kenyan Breakfast because that's what their distance runners eat," Stokes said. "I feel that the way it has been going, anything is possible. All we've been doing is surprising ourselves this year and if we keep that up I think that we can really do something great on Saturday."
PHOTOS: Boys and Girls Regional Cross Country at Hickory Point
