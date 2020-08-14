Apollo joins forces with Illini Prairie for spring football

“I think we have a good chance to be in the middle,” said Payne. “I think third through sixth could go either way and it will be pretty tight. I think Mount Zion and Taylorville are the top two teams.”

The Trojans, who finished 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference, lost their home game with Salem, scheduled for week 5.

“We negotiated a home game with SJO,” said Payne.

With the seven-game schedule, Charleston lost its games with Robinson and Highland.

Because week 5 falls on Good Friday, April 2, the game against SJO is probably going to be played on Thursday, April 1.

“St. Joseph has a lot of people that travel over the weekend and so they didn’t want to play Friday night or Saturday,” said Payne. “I know it will interfere with church, but it looks like Thursday is the only option.

"Charleston has a volleyball game that night also and so it will just start earlier. I don’t want the kids to lose out on playing a game. The kids have gone through enough and if I can get seven games I want to get seven games for them.”

Payne said the team has 140 COVID-19 face shields this week.