Arcola football remembers Purple Riders legend Byron Bradford

"They were a yin and yang and they were definitely opposite people," Monahan said. "Coach Thomas was a little more rough and wasn't afraid to get in people's faces and rattle some cages. He may have been a little more intimidating, but they certainly complemented each other and I think they both needed each other and they both knew it."

Bradford began teaching at Arcola in 1961 and retired in 1994, but continued part-time until 2010. Lindsey could see Bradfords' experience as a guidance counselor helped him communicate with his players.

"That was one of the big things I got from Coach Bradford," Lindsey said. "A lot of people will say that kids have changed today but I don't know if kids have changed a whole lot. He knew that kids had challenges that nobody else knew about whether it was in their home life or school work. Kids now and kids then have a whole lot of weight on their shoulders.

"I think that was the guidance counselor side of him that knew all that and he was willing to do whatever it took to make those kids successful."

Bradford will be remembered at a celebration of life event at the Thomas-Bradford Football Field on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.