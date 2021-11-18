 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Arcola's Beau Edwards named to All-State football teams by IHSFCA

  • 0

DECATUR — The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released its All-State football teams for the 2021 IHSA spring season.

Arcola's defensive back Beau Edwards was named to the Class 1A All-State team for the second consecutive season after recording eight interceptions for the Purple Riders. 

DSC08681 (2).JPG

Arcola's Beau Edwards makes the tackle against Central A&M's Drew Damery during Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal game.

In Class 2A, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin was named honorable mention. In Class 5A, Mattoon linebacker Aiden Spurgeon was an honorable mention selection. 

PHOTOS: Central A&M vs. Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Central A&M at Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Central A&M at Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Central A&M at Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Central A&M at Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Central A&M at Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Central A&M at Arcola

Central A&M at Arcola

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Watch now: Central A&M's James Paradee breaks down the Raiders' quarterfinals win

Watch now: Central A&M's James Paradee breaks down the Raiders' quarterfinals win

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Watch now: Arcola coach Nick Lindsey talks about his team's quarterfinals loss

Watch now: Arcola coach Nick Lindsey talks about his team's quarterfinals loss

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
Watch now: Central A&M's Brent Weakly talks about the Raiders' quarterfinals win

Watch now: Central A&M's Brent Weakly talks about the Raiders' quarterfinals win

  • DAN CHAMNESS
  • 0
_DSC0751 (2).JPG

_DSC0751 (2).JPG

  • 0
_DSC0761 (2).JPG

_DSC0761 (2).JPG

  • 0
_DSC0778 (2).JPG

_DSC0778 (2).JPG

  • 0
_DSC0809 (2).JPG

_DSC0809 (2).JPG

  • 0
_DSC0817 (3).JPG

_DSC0817 (3).JPG

  • 0
_DSC0891 (2).JPG

_DSC0891 (2).JPG

  • 0
_DSC0934 (2).JPG

_DSC0934 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08662 (2).JPG

DSC08662 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08674 (2).JPG

DSC08674 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08681 (2).JPG

DSC08681 (2).JPG

  • DAN CHAMNESS, FOR THE JG-TC
  • 0

Arcola's Beau Edwards makes the tackle against Central A&M's Drew Damery during Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal game.

DSC08773 (2).JPG

DSC08773 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08824 (2).JPG

DSC08824 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08825 (2).JPG

DSC08825 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08875 (2).JPG

DSC08875 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08931 (2).JPG

DSC08931 (2).JPG

  • DAN CHAMNESS, FOR THE JG-TC
  • 0

The Arcola football team surrounds coach Nick Lindsey during a timeout on Saturday.

DSC08977 (2).JPG

DSC08977 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08981 (2).JPG

DSC08981 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08983 (2).JPG

DSC08983 (2).JPG

  • 0
DSC08985 (2).JPG

DSC08985 (2).JPG

  • 0

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News