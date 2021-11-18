Arcola's Beau Edwards named to All-State football teams by IHSFCA

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
DECATUR — The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) has released its All-State football teams for the 2021 IHSA spring season.
Arcola's defensive back Beau Edwards was named to the Class 1A All-State team for the second consecutive season after recording eight interceptions for the Purple Riders.
Arcola's Beau Edwards makes the tackle against Central A&M's Drew Damery during Saturday's Class 1A quarterfinal game.
In Class 2A, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin was named honorable mention. In Class 5A, Mattoon linebacker Aiden Spurgeon was an honorable mention selection.
The Arcola football team takes the field on senior night.
The Arcola football team surrounds coach Nick Lindsey during a timeout on Saturday.
