Abracadabra: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin makes Chatham Glenwood's offense disappear 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin followed in snuffing Chatham Glenwood's offense 49-0 during this Illinois football game.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.