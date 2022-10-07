Abracadabra: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin makes Chatham Glenwood's offense disappear 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin followed in snuffing Chatham Glenwood's offense 49-0 during this Illinois football game.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
Recently on September 23, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.