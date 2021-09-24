Abracadabra: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vanquishes Decatur Eisenhower 56-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Decatur Eisenhower during a 56-7 blowout during this Illinois football game. .

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered in front of Decatur Eisenhower 49-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense took charge to a 56-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's reign showed as it carried a 56-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

