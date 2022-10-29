Abracadabra: Tolono Unity makes Harrisburg's offense disappear 21-0

Tolono Unity sent Harrisburg home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 21-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 7-0 lead over Harrisburg.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Tolono Unity darted to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.